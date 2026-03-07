Kyler Murray’s time with the Arizona Cardinals has come to an end. However, according to one ESPN insider, the former No. 1 overall pick could quickly find himself back in a starting role elsewhere.

Speaking Saturday on SportsCenter about Murray’s situation, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler explained that several teams around the league still view the quarterback as one of the most appealing veteran options available on the market. He elaborated on Murray’s future.

“This is probably the most attractive option out of these retread options on the market,” Fowler said. “Teams I talked to believe he’ll be a starter again.”

One potential landing spot already generating buzz is Minnesota. Fowler noted that the Vikings are among the teams closely monitoring Murray’s situation as they search for stability at the position.

“Minnesota is on the short list,” Fowler said. “Some I’ve talked to believe he’ll be a Viking if all things go well.”

Alas, the Cardinals are expected to release Murray once the new league year begins, unless a last-minute trade materializes. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Arizona has informed the quarterback that it plans to move on from him, barring a deal before the deadline.

Once that is official, Murray is expected to take his time on a next step. He plans to evaluate the next step of his career.

“I think he’s going to take it slowly,” Fowler added. “He’ll be released on Wednesday, if all things go well there. Then he’ll weigh his options. … He can even take some visits. Maybe he wants to see the Jets in person, or the Vikings. He’ll have some options there.”

All told, Murray already appeared to acknowledge the coming split earlier this week. He posted a farewell message to Cardinals fans on social media.

“To everyone that supported me and showed kindness to my family and I during my time in AZ, from the bottom of my heart, thank you,” Murray wrote. “I wanted nothing more than to be the one to end the 77-year drought for this organization. I am sorry I failed us. I truly believe my best ball is in front of me, and I look forward to proving it.”

Moreover, Arizona selected Murray with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, and he quickly made an impact. He was named NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year that season and later earned Pro Bowl honors in both 2020 and 2021.

However, injuries have complicated the latter part of his Cardinals tenure. Murray tore his ACL late in the 2022 season and played just eight games in 2023. This past season, he appeared in only five games after suffering a foot injury in Week 5.

With Arizona moving in a new direction under head coach Mike LaFleur and significant financial implications tied to Murray’s contract, both sides now appear ready to move forward separately. Time will tell if it turns out to be the right decision for both sides.

— On3’s Brian Jones contributed to this article.