ESPN names best, worst offseason move from Dallas Cowboys

Optimism surrounding the Dallas Cowboys is alive following the offseason. The Cowboys had to make additions to the roster, mainly on the defensive end. Secondary turned into a major focal point, headlined by drafting Caleb Downs in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

But to ESPN, that’s not the best move Dallas made. They are going with a free agent, highlighting cornerback Cobie Durant.

“Durant isn’t a superstar, and he has played behind some very good pass rushes in Los Angeles, but he has allowed a 74.3 passer rating in coverage over the past four seasons. At 28, Durant should still be in the prime of his career. The Rams experimented with him in the slot at times, but he’s best as an outside cornerback, where he’ll start across from DaRon Bland in 2026. Despite his modest deal, Durant should be a massive upgrade on what the Cowboys rolled out at CB last season.”

Teams were able to throw all over the Cowboys in 2025. As ESPN mentioned, Bland still holds down one of the starting cornerback spots, hoping to go through a season completely healthy. Opposite of him, more often than not, was a liability. Durant should bring some stability and vastly improved play.

Terence Steele remaining on 2026 roster deemed worst offseason move from Dallas Cowboys

Even with a lot of positivity flowing out of Dallas, not everything was perfect. ESPN was not too big a fan of the Cowboys bringing back Terence Steele to be the team’s starting right tackle. Not just because of his on-field play, either.

They dove into the money side of the equation. Steele could have moved and avoided paying him a hefty salary.

“The Cowboys could have cut Steele to avoid triggering his $13.3 million salary this offseason, but instead, they signed the incumbent tackle to a three-year, $33 million deal, paying the 28-year-old $13 million in cash this year in the process. I’m not sure there would have been a market to sign Steele at that price in free agency. There’s no guaranteed money left on the contract after this season, but the Cowboys would owe $22 million in dead money if they moved on from Steele after 2026.

“Steele is not a bad player, but this probably wasn’t the right fit for a team that needs to squeeze every bit of surplus value possible given how much it is paying its top five players.”

Steele suffered a knee injury at the end of the 2022 season and has never been the same since. Offensive line is certainly a roster area the Cowboys have a ton of pride in — mainly in the draft department. They found Steele on Day 3, turning him into a starter. Exactly what his future holds, we will have to wait and see.