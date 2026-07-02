ESPN NFL analyst slams Cardinals' selection of Notre Dame RB Jeremiyah Love

Entering the 2026 NFL Draft, former Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love was widely hailed as one of the best overall players available and a Top 5 lock. Given that hype, it was little surprise when the Arizona Cardinals selected the 2025 Doak Walker Award winner with the No. 3 overall pick back in April.

Of course, not everyone agreed it was such a home-run selection. The pick sparked immediate controversy on draft night with some critics suggesting the No. 3 overall pick was simply too high a price to pay for a running back, a position that has been generally devalued in recent years. With the pick, Love became the NFL highest-drafted running back since Saquon Barkley went No. 2 overall in 2018.

ESPN NFL analyst Seth Walder reignited that controversy on Wednesday when he lambasted the Cardinals’ selection of Love during an afternoon SportsCenter segment.

“The biggest problem is Jeremiyah Love,” Walder said Wednesday. “This is about the position, not the player. He’s a great running back prospect, but running back is one of the least important positions on the field. This is one step up from taking a punter at No. 3 overall.”

That’s quite the critique from Walder, who conflates a running back that rushed for 1,372 yards and 18 touchdowns in 2025 and finished third in last year’s Heisman Trophy voting to a specialist that may only sees the field a half-dozen times a game on a good day. Still, Walder argued his rebuke of the Cardinals’ selection of Love is more about fiscal responsibility given the inherent value of the No. 3 overall spot.

“He instantly becomes an expensive running back, and the opportunity cost is just so high,” Walder continued. “You could’ve taken a tackle or an edge rusher or wide receiver. Someone that’s hard to find in free agency. Just a big missed opportunity for Arizona.”

Love signed a four-year, fully-guaranteed $53 million rookie deal with Arizona in early May, immediately making him the NFL’s seventh highest-paid running back with an average $13.25 million per year salary.

“It’s very life-changing. That amount of money would change anybody’s life,” Love said May 8 before the start as the Cardinals’ rookie minicamp, via NFL.com. “For me, personally, it doesn’t change my mindset. Obviously, I’m only getting that much because … I’m the third pick in the draft. Every high pick is gonna get a lot of money. I still haven’t done anything at the end of the day. I’m coming into the league with a mindset. I’m ready to work, ready to earn the things that I’ve been given.

“I’m here to play football. You get paid a lot to do it, but at the end of the day, I’ve still got to perform on the field. The money is there, which is a blessing. It’s a lot of money.”