ESPN NFL insider Peter Schrager would love to see the New York Jets trade up in this year’s draft and select Fernando Mendoza. On First Take, Schrager shared his thoughts on why the Jets should make the big move.

“I love this trade for the Jets,” Peter Schrager said. “I think Mendoza would be an incredible piece for the Jets to build around based on where their franchise has been and where they want to go. …You have draft picks to spend.

“I look at Mendoza, the skill, the talent, we know that. That’s fine. Whether you love him and he’s Andrew Luck, or you think he’s solid and he’s Matt Ryan, let’s put that aside. Demeanor, personality, there is nobody, maybe more suited for what this team needs in this market.”

The Jets currently have the No. 2 and No. 16 overall picks in this year’s first round of the draft. The Las Vegas Raiders have the No. 1 overall pick, and both teams need a quarterback.

Jets GM discusses potentially trading up to get Fernando Mendoza

Because of that, the Jets have been linked to Mendonza since the end of the season, but the addition of the former Indiana star only happens if they make the trade with the Raiders. Jets general manager Darren Mougey recently shared his thoughts on him possibly reaching out to Raiders GM John Spytek about potentially trading the No. 1 overall pick.

“Absolutely, we’ll talk about all those things, but I don’t think that’s happening,” Mougey said, chuckling last week at the NFL Scouting Combine, via Rich Cimini of ESPN. It was likely something the two GMs discussed when they were at the Combine this past weekend. However, the Raiders might have Mendoza on top of their draft board, so why would they trade down?

Fernando Mendoza is entering the NFL after having a historic season at Indiana. In 2025, Mendonza led the Hoosiers to a national championship and an undefeated season. He also won the Heisman Trophy after completing 72 percent of his passes for 3,335 yards with 41 touchdowns and just six interceptions.

“Whatever team drafts me, I’m extremely grateful,” Mendoza told reporters Friday at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, per Eric Allen of NewYorkJets.com. “Whether it’s the No. 1 pick or whether it’s the last pick in the draft — I’d be blessed and honored to be drafted by any team. I’m going to give it my all.”