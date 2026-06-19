ESPN: NFL veteran Mike Pennel connected to woman found dead on his former property

NFL defensive lineman Mike Pennel reportedly had an ongoing relationship with a woman whose body was found on a property he owned in the Dominican Republic when she went missing, according to ESPN. This reporting contradicts Pennel’s claim that he did not know her.

ESPN reviewed police records and interviews with people close to the female victim, whose name was Carli Franchesca Guzmán Roche. Pennel and the woman reportedly spent time together when he was in the Dominican Republic, where he owned a property in the resort area of Puerto Plata until 2025.

ESPN says Guzmán’s family reported her missing on Sept. 11, 2021, but her body was not found until January of this year. The outlet says records showed that people told the Dominican police during the 2021 season that Pennel had connections with Guzmán worth investigating. It was reported that police did not interview Pennel at that time despite visiting the property.

Dominican officials reopened the case after Guzmán’s body was identified last March. ESPN was told that Pennel is a “person of interest” in her death. The cause of death has not been revealed, but prosecutors said they are pursuing the case as a homicide.

Mike Pennel denies the allegations against him

Pennel’s attorney in the Dominican Republic, Alexander Valbuena, told ESPN in April: “Our client informs us that he did not know, nor had any connection to, the person reported as having been found dead.” He also told ESPN that Pennel was out of the country at the time Guzmán was reported missing.

“This isn’t a story. I’m not legally involved,” Pennel told ESPN in a text in April. “This is fake news being reported. I’d advise you to speak with my agent/lawyer … before writing a false story. Damaging my reputation.”

Pennel entered the NFL in 2014 as an undrafted free agent. He spent his first three seasons with the Green Bay Packers before playing for multiple teams for the next nine seasons.

In 2025, Pennell was a member of the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs. In 16 games last year, Pennel registered 26 tackles and one tackle for loss.

Pennell has had three different stints with the Chiefs throughout his NFL career. He first joined the team in 2019 and again in 2023 before returning last year. He was also a member of the Chiefs’ Super Bowl champion teams in 2019 and 2023.