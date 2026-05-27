ESPN pitches Anthony Richardson to Packers trade, explains reason

The Green Bay Packers might still be in the market for a backup quarterback. Jordan Love no longer has Malik Willis sitting behind him at Lambeau Field. For the time being, the role is currently unoccupied. Tyrod Taylor might be a candidate after signing a deal with the Packers this offseason. But ESPN believes another option in the trade market might be viable.

ESPN pitched the idea of Green Bay making a move for Anthony Richardson of the Indianapolis Colts. Richardson requested a trade earlier in the offseason, which has yet to be completed. In return, the Colts would receive a fifth-round pick in the 2027 NFL Draft. Potentially a win-win scenario for both teams.

“Richardson wants to be in a variation of the McVay-Shanahan-LaFleur system and took notice of what Packers coach Matt LaFleur did with Malik Willis,” ESPN said. “Green Bay signed Tyrod Taylor earlier this month but at a modest $2.5 million. With this trade, Indianapolis adds much-needed draft capital and moves forward with Riley Leonard as its No. 2 quarterback. And Green Bay asks Indy to cover a portion of Richardson’s $5.4 million in 2026 guarantees.”

Richardson is the former No. 4 overall pick of the Colts. Unfortunately, his tenure in Indianapolis has not gone smoothly. Between injuries and getting benched, Richardson did not get a full opportunity. Just 17 games have been played by him.

In those, he has accumulated 2,400 yards and 11 touchdowns through the air. Richardson is known for his dual-threat ability as well, adding 634 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns.

ESPN provides latest on Anthony Richardson trade

Along with providing a potential destination for Richardson, ESPN provided the latest on where things stand with a potential trade. Reports say the Colts may not get too much return for him, possibly indicated by their own suggestion of a fifth-round pick. ESPN also laid out exactly what the money situation will look like, depending on when a trade happens.

“A future in Indianapolis seems doubtful after a messy three seasons filled with injuries, benchings and wavering by the Colts,” ESPN said. “But with most quarterback roles around the league already filled, Indianapolis’ attempts to deal him might not be fruitful. Any team that trades for Richardson before Aug. 1 would pay him $5.385 million for 2026. But if he’s dealt after his Aug. 1 roster bonus is paid, the amount he’s owed drops to $1.145 million.”