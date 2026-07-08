ESPN predicts Cowboys LB DeMarvion Overshown will breakout in 2026

ESPN believes that DeMarvion Overshown will have a big year in 2026. Ben Solak of ESPN revealed the breakout candidates for all 32 NFL teams, and Overshown was named for the Dallas Cowboys.

“This is less of a breakout and more of a re-breakout,” Solak wrote. “Overshown lost his 2023 rookie year to a torn ACL in the preseason. When he returned to action in Week 1 of 2024, he was so ridiculously fast on an otherwise slow Cowboys defense that it was impossible not to notice him. Then came a torn ACL, MCL, and PCL 13 weeks later, which ended his 2024 campaign early and followed him all the way into 2025.”

Soloak went on to say that DeMarvion Overshown didn’t “look like himself after returning last season in Week 11.” He then added, “As he gets further away from the injury, he’ll hopefully recover the top speed that allowed him to play sideline to sideline and trigger quickly on those behind-the-line opportunities.”

Overshown played in six games last season and recorded 28 tackles and one tackle for loss. He played in 13 games in 2024 and registered 90 tackles, eight tackles for loss, five sacks, four passes defended, and one interception returned for a touchdown.

DeMarvion Overshown will play a new position for the Cowboys

2026 will be a big year for Overshown since he’s heading into the final season of his rookie contract. Additionally, Overshown will be playing a new position, taking the responsibilities as the MIKE linebacker and wearing the green dot.

“I’ve been wanting to be MIKE for the longest, since my rookie year,” Overshown said in June, per Tommy Yarrish of DallasCowboys.com. “I felt like it was going to come to a time where I wore the “C” on my chest and I had the green dot, and now I’ve got it. I’m excited.”

Overshown believes he can do more as an MIKE linebacker. “Now I’m not running from sideline to sideline, I’m running from the middle of the field to the sideline,” he said. “So that’s more tackles for me, I’m protected on both sides, so now I can just play free. I’m not just coming from ‘Okay, I need you to take care of this side of the field, and we’re going to be good.’ No, you put me in the middle so I can take care of both sides of the field. I’m excited to have that role.”