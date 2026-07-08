ESPN ranks Dallas starters 14th in NFL, projects cornerback room as the biggest red flag

The Dallas Cowboys are coming off a 7-9-1 overall record during the 2025 season, finishing second in the NFC East. The team failed to reach the playoffs for the second straight season.

The expectation in 2026 will be for that to change. But ESPN is currently ranking Dallas toward the middle of the pack when evaluating the starting lineups on both sides of the ball.

The Worldwide Leader ranked Dallas’ starters 14th in the NFL, projecting a few areas of strength and a few areas of weakness that should be under close consideration for fans hoping to reverse the playoff fortunes of late. So what are they?

Well, ESPN’s projected strength for Dallas is a bit of a no-brainer. After the team franchise-tagged receiver George Pickens, who intends to play this fall for the organization, the Cowboys solidified one of the best receiver tandems in the league. Writes ESPN:

“Similar to last year, we’ll focus on a wide receiver room that helped the Cowboys lead the NFL in passing yards in 2025. It starts with CeeDee Lamb, who, despite missing five games over the past two years, has delivered 1,000-plus receiving yards in five consecutive seasons. Since entering the league in 2020, Lamb sits in the top five in receptions (571) and receiving yards (7,416). George Pickens is fresh off a breakout 2025 season (his first in Dallas) in which he finished no lower than seventh among wide receivers in catches, receiving yardage, touchdowns and yards per target. Ryan Flournoy and versatile KaVontae Turpin add depth.”

Of course, Dallas’ offense was not a problem for most of last season. The Cowboys finished second in the league in yards per game (391.9) and second in passing yards per game (266.3).

The defense, on the other hand, was a major issue at times. And that’s where ESPN projects the team’s biggest weakness.

“Dallas doesn’t have many major problem areas, so an unproven cornerback room is the biggest red flag,” the publication wrote. “This area must be better after the Cowboys finished last in defensive EPA, allowed a 58.4 QBR (29th) and generated only six INTs in 2025. DaRon Bland battled injuries in 2025 but remains the clear star of this group. Ex-Rams Cobie Durant and Derion Kendrick were added this offseason and will battle second-year man Shavon Revel Jr. (last among CBs in PFF grade in 2025), fourth-round rookie Devin Moore and others for starting roles.”

To that end, a rookie in the secondary could make a major difference, if not at cornerback. Safety Caleb Downs is projected as the biggest X factor on the team.

“If there’s going to be a long-term, positive change to this defense, it could come from Downs — for whom the Cowboys traded up to select at No. 11,” ESPN wrote. “If he can help make the Cowboys simply an average defense, watch out.”

All in all, there are some real positives to build around and some areas of concern that must be shored up. Dallas will be looking to build some positive momentum going into Year 2 under coach Brian Schottenheimer.