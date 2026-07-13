ESPN ranks Top 10 NFL QBs for 2026 season after polling execs, coaches, scouts

ESPN has provided its comprehensive NFL QB rankings ahead of the 2026 season by polling executives, coaches and scouts around the league. This list is surely to change!

The top quarterback on this list actually might surprise. And maybe it won’t! Still, these guys stand above the rest.

But of course, there are plenty of NFL QBs who did not make the top 10 cut, so they’re listed as honorable mentions. We’ll get to those first!

Honorable mentions

Sam Darnold, Seattle Seahawks

Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders

Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers

Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers

Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars

Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles

Darnold just won a Super Bowl and the last two seasons have been his best with seattle and Minnesota. He’s turned hi career around. Love and Purdy have shown elite flashes, but have fallen short in the postseason, especially Purdy coming agonizingly close to a Super Bowl crown a couple of years ago.

Daniels is young and exciting and this is a pivotal Year 3. Mayfield has been solid most of his career, but can he do enough to make a deep run in Tampa Bay? Lawrence, another former No. 1 pick, has turned things around as of late, but needs more consistency to be amongst the elite tiers.

Then we get to Hurts, who did not make the top 10 despite being only one of three NFL QBs on this entire list, top 10 + honorable mentions, to win a Super Bowl. He’s been to two, won the MVP in Super Bowl LIX is the Eagles’ franchise star. Most of the attention will be on him and how he fares without AJ Brown. But he’s put up solid passing and rushing numbers his whole career, making the playoffs each year as a starter.

10. Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears

Williams vaulted into the top 10 after a very uneven rookie season. He led the Bears to the postseason and a playoff win in Year 2 in the NFL.

As an NFL QB, Williams was projected to be one of the, if not the best at some point in his career. He was a much more efficient passer in 2025, throwing for 3,942 yards, 27 touchdowns, seven interceptions and a 58.1% completion percentage. He also ran for three scores and 388 yards.

9. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions

Goff’s resurgence as a quarterback over the last five years in Detroit have been fun to watch. He belongs in the top 10 NFL QBs going into 2026 based on the numbers, especially over the last three seasons.

While the playoff run heartbreakingly ended in 2023 in the NFC Championship Game, Goff’s retooling, plus the talent around him in Detroit set the Lions up to make a potential run. It seemed like ‘23 and ‘24’s 15-2 record seemed like their best shot, but perhaps 2026 brings something new. Goff has thrown 101 touchdowns in the last three years.

8. Drake Maye, New England Patriots

Fresh off making the Super Bowl in Year 2, things are coming up for Maye. He’s firmly in the top 10 of NFL QBs, but his postseason left a lot of meat on the bone. While he was clutch at the end of the AFC Championship, he and the rest of the Patriots offense were overwhelmed in Super Bowl LX against Seattle.

But there’s no doubt with Mike Vrabel at the helm, New England had a massive culture change in 2025. It helped on the field, especially for Maye. He threw for 4,394 yards, 31 touchdowns, eight interceptions and a 72% completion percentage last season.

7. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

Herbert puts up some big numbers and has led LA to the postseason. But he won’t be the only NFL QB on this list ripped for postseason performance by fans and others. But the talent is superb, perhaps higher than almost everyone on ESPN’s polled list.

Now with Mike McDaniel working under Jim Harbaugh in 2026, perhaps this is a year where Herbert sees more things click throughout the entire eason. Now that he’s going for his fourth straight playoff trip, the pressure is on Herbert to make a bit of a run.

6. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

Prescott returned to full health last season and the stat sheet backed up what we knew, he’s a really good NFL QB. Like some others on tis list though, Prescott’s overall ranking is marred by his lack of postseason success. He has two wins in five trips over 10 seasons with the Cowboys.

Still, Dallas has attempted to surround him with some other elite talent on both sides of the ball. At his best, Prescott can hang with the best of him. It’s just about sustaining that excellence.

5. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

Jackson has been much maligned as of late, which is nuts for a two-time NFL MVP QB on the surface. But the playoff shortcomings are evident, having not made a Super Bowl in his career and the team missed the playoffs last year with Jackson going 6-7 in the games he played in.

Still, Jackson can be a tremendously accurate passer and is still the most dangerous runner from the quarterback position. How he fares under a new coaching staff will be an interesting storyline to watch in 2026.

4. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

Burrow is ranked No. 4 among NFL QBs by all the polling despite suffering another injury last year, playing only eight games. Unfortunately, Burrow has an argument to be the best in the league when he’s healthy, but he’s played 10 games, 17 games and eight games over the last three seasons. The Bengals have not replicated their 2021 and ‘22 runs to the Super Bowl and AFC Championship since.

Still, Burrow has insane numbers at full strength. He threw 43 touchdowns in 2024 and has 157 of them in 77 career games over six seasons. Can he be protected? If so, the Bengals have a fighting chance to make a run.

3. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

Despite preseason back injury whispers, Stafford turned in a really solid 2025 season. He nearly led the Rams back to the Super Bowl too. Now that LA grabbed Myles Garrett on defense, Los Angeles feels like a complete Super Bowl contender once again.

As long as Stafford is healthy, this team could very well win the Lombardi with his arm and some elite pass rushing. Heck, if he’s close to his numbers last year (4,707 yards, 46 touchdowns, eight interceptions and a 65% completion percentage), they might walk to a title! Even with all of that, he’s the NFL’s third best QB right now.

2. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Mahomes and the Chiefs missed out on the postseason last year due to injuries and struggles. After failing to three-peat, they came back down to earth.

Funny enough, Mahomes is only the NFL’s second best QB according to this list. At his best, Mahomes is likely not touched by anyone else. Expect a bounce back year for the three-time champion and Kansas City as they retooled the roster and brought back OC Eric Bieniemy.

1. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

Allen comes out as the NFL’s top QB going into the 2026 season. Last season, he threw for 3,668 yards, 25 touchdowns, 10 interceptions and a 69.3% completion percentage.

Coming off an MVP season, Allen and the Bills were a hot pick to make last year’s Super Bowl. However, a fumble and another heartbreaking loss highlighted the Divisional Round loss to the Denver Broncos. Still, it feels like the dam is about to explode and Allen can finally get over the hump, given his skills.