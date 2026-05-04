ESPN's Inside the NBA clowns Dianna Russini, Mike Vrabel in 'Gone Fishing' graphic

ESPN has been particularly careful about how it covered the salacious Dianna Russini–Mike Vrabel scandal as it’s played out over the past several weeks. Russini previously covered the NFL for ESPN from 2015-2023 before leaving for The Athletic, and the network has a longstanding relationship with the NFL.

That was until Sunday night, when ESPN’s newly acquired Inside the NBA production team included pictures of Russini and Vrabel, the New England Patriots head coach, in a Titanic-like pose on a “Gone Fishing” graphic mocking the Boston Celtics, who were eliminated Saturday night. Inside the NBA regularly uses its “Gone Fishing” segment to troll teams once they’ve been eliminated from the playoffs, and this one featured Celtics stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown on a boat alongside Boston celebrities Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, John Krasinski, Bill Simmons and Mark Wahlberg.

Of course, it also prominently featured Vrabel holding Russini in the same “I’m flying” pose made famous by actors Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet in the iconic Titanic movie poster. Check out the graphic and accompanying commentary from the Inside the NBA crew below:

'Inside the NBA' on ESPN includes Dianna Russini and Mike Vrabel on the "Gone Fishing" graphic for the Boston Celtics. pic.twitter.com/NxhFY302aq — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) May 4, 2026

Inside the NBA analyst Charles Barkley seemed unsettled by the image and called out the production crew with a “You guys are …” as show host Ernie Johnson attempted to list the other people on the boat. Fellow analyst Kenny Smith seemingly attempted to bring attention to Russin and Vrabel by playfully asking, “Who are the two people at the front? I don’t know them,” before Barkley quickly shut him down.

“Stop it,” Barkley told Smith as Johnson continued to list off the boat’s other occupants: “That’s all I see on that boat. I don’t see anything else.”

Mike Vrabel, Dianna Russini reportedly photographed kissing in New York City bar in 2020

An alleged off-field relationship between Russini and Vrabel has become tabloid fodder over the last month since Page Six released pictures of the pair hugging and holding hands during a recent vacation at a luxury hotel in Arizona. Those pictures set off a series of events that included Russini’s resignation from her role covering the NFL for The Athletic, as well as Vrabel’s late pre-draft announcement that he’d be stepping away from the team to seek counseling.

Two weeks ago, the New York Post’s Page Six released new photos that appeared to show Vrabel and Russini — both of whom are married — kissing inside New York City’s dimly lit Tribeca Tavern on March 11, 2020. Vrabel announced plans to skip the third and final day of the 2026 NFL Draft to seek counseling and spend time with family just days after those photos were released.

“They were kissing and they were all over each other,” an alleged “eyewitness” reportedly told Page Six. “He had a ring on.”

Vrabel was married to his wife, Jenn, at the time of the 2020 encounter, and was two years into his six-year stint as the Tennessee Titans head coach (2018-23). Meanwhile, Russini, who was covering the Titans for ESPN at the time, was roughly six months away from marrying her now-husband, Kevin Goldschmidt.