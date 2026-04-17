Former NFL wide receiver Alshon Jeffery, who served as a key contributor to the Philadelphia Eagles’ Super Bowl LII victory, was arrested earlier this week on insurance fraud charges. The news comes according to a report from TMZ Sports.

Jeffery, 36, was reportedly booked into jail around 8 a.m. on Wednesday and later released. In addition to insurance fraud, he was also charged with concealment or failure to disclose insurance benefits or payments. As of now, further details surrounding the case have not been publicly disclosed.

Under California law, insurance fraud is considered a felony offense and can carry serious penalties, including up to five years in prison and significant financial fines, per the report. Jeffery has not publicly commented on the situation. The news marks a significant development for a player once regarded as one of the NFL’s more reliable pass-catchers during his prime.

Jeffery was selected in the second round of the 2012 NFL Draft by the Chicago Bears and went on to enjoy a nine-year career in the league. He later joined the Philadelphia Eagles, where he played a pivotal role in the franchise’s historic Super Bowl run during the 2017 season.

In Super Bowl LII, Jeffery hauled in three receptions for 73 yards and a touchdown in a 41-33 win over the New England Patriots, helping deliver the first championship in franchise history. Earlier in his career, he earned Pro Bowl honors in 2013 after a standout season with the Bears.

Before reaching the NFL, Jeffery built an elite résumé at South Carolina, where he remains one of the most decorated receivers in program history. He totaled 183 catches for 3,042 yards and 23 touchdowns across three seasons, earning All-American and All-SEC honors along the way.

His breakout sophomore campaign, which included 1,517 receiving yards and nine touchdowns, established him as one of the top wideouts in the country and a finalist for the Biletnikoff Award.

In recognition of his impact, South Carolina retired Jeffery’s jersey in 2023. Athletic director emeritus Ray Tanner called him “one of the best players in Gamecock football history” at the time, citing both his production and the standard he set at the position. Jeffery joined a select group of program legends to receive that honor, further cementing his legacy at the collegiate level.

Now, however, attention shifts away from his on-field accomplishments and toward the legal situation at hand. With limited details available, it remains to be seen how the case will unfold, but it represents a stark turn for a former Super Bowl champion whose career once defined success at the highest level.