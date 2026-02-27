The Atlanta Falcons reportedly dismissed newly-hired assistant defensive line coach LaTroy Lewis on Friday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, after learning Lewis has been accused of rape during his time as a member of Michigan‘s football staff. Lewis, who was hired about two weeks ago, has been accused of sexually assaulting an Ann Arbor woman in 2024, according to a report from Justin Spiro of The Spiro Avenue Show.

“We are aware of allegations regarding LaTroy Lewis,” the Falcons said in a statement earlier Friday. “We are in the process of gathering information and will have no further comment at this time.”

The allegations, which also involve fired former Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore, were detailed publicly through social media posts from Spiro (@DarkoStateNews on X/Twitter), who cited accusations of violence made by a woman against Lewis. Spiro reported that the alleged criminal conduct began in 2024, Lewis’ final year with Michigan before he accepted a defensive line coaching position at Toledo.

“LaTroy Lewis, 32, joined the U-M program as a graduate assistant in 2022 under then-coach Jim Harbaugh,” Spiro wrote. “The alleged criminal conduct began in 2024, Lewis’ final year with U-M before accepting a position with Toledo as a defensive line coach.”

The 32-year-old Lewis had been climbing the coaching ladder in recent years. After beginning his career as a graduate assistant with stops at Akron, South Alabama and Wake Forest, he joined Michigan’s staff from 2022 to 2024. During that span, the Wolverines won two Big Ten Championships and a national title under Jim Harbaugh.

Following his time in Ann Arbor, Lewis was hired as Toledo’s defensive line coach in 2025, his first role as a primary position coach. Earlier this offseason, he followed new head coach Jason Candle to UConn before making the jump to the NFL with Atlanta.

Prior to his coaching career, Lewis spent five seasons (2012-16) at Tennessee, where he totaled 77 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks, mostly during his final two seasons in Knoxville. He played sparingly for the Houston Texans (2017) and Tennessee Titans (2018) after going undrafted in the 2017 NFL Draft.

