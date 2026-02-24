New Atlanta Falcons general manager Ian Cunningham has made a final decision on quarterback Kirk Cousins for the 2026 season. While appearing on 92.9 The Game in Atlanta, Cunningham said that the Falcons plan to release Cousins “on the first day of the league year.”

“Obviously, the contract structure allows that to occur,” Cunningham said, per Mike Conti of 92.9 The Game. The first day of the league year is March 11, and the move would allow the Falcons to avoid paying Kirk Cousins the $10 million roster bonus for next season.

In 2024, the Falcons signed Cousins to a four-year, $180 milllion contract. Shortly after the signing, Atlanta drafted quarterback Michael Penix Jr. at No. 8 overall. In the last two seasons, Cousins started 22 games, and Penix has made 12 starts.

It’s no surprise to see the Falcons move on from Cousins, as reports indicated the team was planning to release him. In January, the Falcons restructured Cousins’ contract, which led to his 2026 salary being reduced from $35 million to $2.1 million. The other part of the restructure is that Cousins would earn a guaranteed $67.9 million in 2027 that vests on March 13 of this year.

Looking at Kirk Cousins’ stats with the Falcons

Cousins had a decent run in Atlanta despite not reaching the playoffs. In his two seasons, the 37-year-old completed 65 percent of his passes for 5,229 yards, 28 touchdowns, and 21 interceptions with a 12-10 record in 24 games.

The Falcons drafted Penix to be the next franchise quarterback. However, that was when Terry Fontenot was the general manager, and Raheem Morris was the head coach. At the end of the 2025 season, Atlanta changed its front office and coaching staff with the addition of Cunningham and Kevin Stefanski as the head coach. The Falcons also added former QB and 2016 NFL MVP Matt Ryan as the team’s President of Football.

The Falcons are looking for stability, as the team has missed the playoffs for the last eight seasons. In 2025, Atlanta finished 8-9 and tied for first in the NFC South with the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Panthers won the tiebreaker due to their record against the Falcons and Buccaneers.