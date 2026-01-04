Falcons HC Raheem Morris details his future with team after win against Saints

Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris spoke to reporters about his future with the team after Sunday’s win against the New Orleans Saints. During his post-game press conference, Morris said he will be the head coach of the Falcons until he’s told otherwise.

“I’m going to coach this football team as long as (owner Arthur Blank) allows me,” Raheem Morris said, per Tori McElhaney of the Falcons’ official website. The Falcons finished the 2025 season with an 8-9 record. They were eliminated from playoff contention four weeks ago, but finished the year with four consecutive wins to finish in a three-way tie with the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the NFC South lead. The Panthers win the tiebreaker due to their head-to-head record over the Buccaneers and Falcons.

While the Falcons finished the season strong, this is the second consecutive season they have tallied an 8-9 record. Additionally, the Falcons haven’t had a winning season since 2017, when they finished 10-6 and reached the divisional round of the playoffs.

The Falcons hired Morris before the 2024 season. The team started the year with a 6-3 record, but inconsistent play at the quarterback position led to the Falcons losing six of their last eight games.

Raheem Morris shares more on Falcons’ 2025 season

This season, Atlanta got off to a 3-2 start and secured a win over the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football. But the Falcons then lost their next five games, including overtime losses to the Indianapolis Colts and the Panthers, before finishing the season winning five of their next seven.

“We’ve got enough people in place right now to have done what we needed to, and that’s what’s so frustrating for us,” Morris said about the Falcons’ expectations going into the season compared to their finish. It wouldn’t be surprising if Morris gets another season to turn things around, as Arthur Blank normally doesn’t make head coaching changes until the end of the HC’s third year.

The biggest question mark for the Falcons heading into 2026 is the quarterback position. Michael Penix Jr. began the year as the Falcons’ starting QB, but he’s missed the second half of the season due to a torn ACL. Kirk Cousins, who started the majority of Atlanta’s games in 2024, took over for Penix and led the team to a 5-3 record. Cousins is under contract through the 2027 season, but he has a $57.5 million cap hit in each of his final two years. Penix may not be ready when the Falcons start the 2026 season, and Cousins would be an expensive option.