Falcons release statement on LaTroy Lewis amid allegations stemming from time as Michigan assistant

The Atlanta Falcons are addressing allegations involving newly hired assistant defensive line coach LaTroy Lewis. According to ESPN’s Marc Raimondi, a report from Justin Spiro of The Spiro Avenue Show states that Lewis is being accused of rape stemming from his time at Michigan.

Lewis was hired by the Falcons roughly two weeks ago. In response, the organization issued a brief statement.

“We are aware of allegations regarding LaTroy Lewis,” the Falcons said. “We are in the process of gathering information and will have no further comment at this time.”

The allegations were detailed publicly through social media posts from Spiro (@DarkoStateNews on X, formerly Twitter), who cited accusations of violence made by a woman against Lewis. Spiro reported that the alleged criminal conduct began in 2024, Lewis’ final year with Michigan before he accepted a defensive line coaching position at Toledo.

“LaTroy Lewis, 32, joined the U-M program as a graduate assistant in 2022 under then-coach Jim Harbaugh,” Spiro wrote. “The alleged criminal conduct began in 2024, Lewis’ final year with U-M before accepting a position with Toledo as a defensive line coach.”

The 32-year-old Lewis had been climbing the coaching ladder in recent years. After beginning his career as a graduate assistant with stops at Akron, South Alabama and Wake Forest, he joined Michigan’s staff from 2022 to 2024. During that span, the Wolverines won two Big Ten Championships and a national title under Jim Harbaugh.

Following his time in Ann Arbor, Lewis was hired as Toledo’s defensive line coach in 2025, his first role as a primary position coach. Earlier this offseason, he followed new head coach Jason Candle to UConn before making the jump to the NFL with Atlanta.

Prior to coaching, Lewis played five seasons at Tennessee from 2012 to 2016, totaling 77 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks. He went undrafted in 2017 and spent time with the Raiders, Texans and Titans, appearing in two games with Houston.

As of now, no further details have been released publicly. The Falcons indicated they are continuing to gather information before providing additional comment.