Falcons star James Pearce Jr. arrested on multiple felony charges after crashing during police chase

Atlanta Falcons edge rusher James Pearce Jr. was arrested on charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon following a police chase, according to a report from the NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo. He faces two counts on that charge.

In addition, Garafolo reports that he was also charged with aggravated stalking and fleeing/eluding police. Garafolo shared an image of the booking dockets, which you can view here.

The incident in question occurred in Doral, Fla., according to local news reports there. Police said James Pearce fled a domestic dispute and crashed his vehicle during a police chase, WPLG reported.

Police also confirmed the woman involved in the domestic dispute was WNBA star Rickea Jackson. Jackson and Pearce were a couple during the summer of 2025, but Jackson confirmed their split in early September.

According to WPLG, James Pearce was booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center. Bond has not yet been set.

On3 will have more on this developing story shortly.