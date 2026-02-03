Fanatics responds to criticism of selling low quality Patriots, Seahawks Super Bowl jerseys

A big part of the Super Bowl experience for fans is the gear. Fans love to grab as much as they can to commemorate their favorite team playing for a Lombardi Trophy.

This year, the two fanbases are that of the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks. But fans of both teams are unhappy with the lack of availability of jerseys, and the lack of quality of those that are available for purchase. Fanatics, which has exclusive consumer product licensing rights to manufacture and distribute all Nike NFL products, has received all of the criticism leading up to Super Bowl LX this Sunday.

So much, in fact, the company released a lengthy statement Monday on X. As for the availability complaints, Fanatics cited “unprecedented challenges” with both fanbases purchasing “nearly 400% more jerseys since Thanksgiving vs. last year.”

“NFL fans, we’ve seen your jersey feedback, and we take it very seriously. We’ve let Patriots and Seahawks fans down with product availability – we own that and we are sorry,” Fanatics wrote. “This Super Bowl matchup has created unprecedented challenges for us because of the massive surge in demand we saw from Patriots and Seahawks fans. Both teams went from missing the playoffs last season to being in the Super Bowl, an incredibly rare occurrence that led to these two fanbases buying nearly 400% more jerseys since Thanksgiving vs. last year.

“Even though we ordered substantially more jerseys for these teams than ever before, we’ve struggled to meet the overwhelming demand to keep team color jerseys in stock, which we know is your expectation. As sports fans, we understand your frustration and we will work tirelessly to be better. We are bringing in more team color jerseys daily and offering alternative options in the meantime.”

Fanatics called out for quality control concerns in Super Bowl items

Quality control has been a common criticism of Fanatics. Unsatisfied customers have often taken to social media with #EndFanatics, providing images of products that arrived with significant issues.

How can you have such wildly different patch locations on jerseys at the official team store @Fanatics?? #EndFanatics pic.twitter.com/wlIw8cLWTg — Joey (@JoeyWright10) February 2, 2026

Fanatics has seen the images. While aware of them, they maintain nothing has changed in the way the jerseys are produced.

“We’ve heard questions about the quality of these alternate jerseys and can assure you that, despite some unflattering photos, these jerseys are identical to the standard Nike replica “Game” jersey – one of the highest consumer-rated items we carry built on the core template that has been unchanged since Nike took over NFL jerseys in 2012,” Fanatics continued.

“… We want you to know that we’re listening and we’re ready with a deep assortment of jerseys and fan gear for whoever wins on Sunday. There is nothing better than serving passionate sports fans and we value your feedback above all.”