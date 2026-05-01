Fantasy football PPR rankings: ESPN updates positions after NFL Draft

The 2026 NFL Draft has come and gone, and the league has received an influx of impressive offensive talent for the season to come. That has the focus on fantasy football for many fans and bettors alike.

Some premier picks, like Jeremiyah Love of the Cardinals and Fernando Mendoza of the Raiders, seem to be ready to make an immediate impact, along with a host of impressive wide receivers. Even a couple of tight ends are shooting up the list before ever playing an NFL snap.

Where do they stack up against the best the NFL has to offer at the moment? That was ESPN’s Mike Clay’s job. Check out his full updated PPR rankings below, and get an early start on this season’s research to win your fantasy football league.

Quarterbacks

Josh Allen leads the way, and it’s tough to argue with that sentiment. The lone rookie on the list is Mendoza, this season’s first overall pick, slotting in at No. 27 overall, but don’t count out someone like Carson Beck starting later in his rookie season with the Cardinals

Running Backs

Jeremiyah Love immediately enters the top ten, with Clay putting the former Notre Dame star at No. 6. He’ll likely be a first round pick in re-draft leagues, and the first overall pick in dynasty leagues, regardless if it’s a standard or PPR league.

Wide Receivers

Carnell Tate was the first wide receiver taken in the draft, and Clay has him just outside the top 20 in his wide receiver rankings. Jordan Tyson isn’t far behind, and he’ll have plenty of sleeper potential in 2026 inside Kellen Moore’s offense.

Tight Ends

A great tight end in fantasy football can take a team to the next level. The Jets drafted Kenyon Sadiq out of Oregon with the No. 16 overall pick, but he isn’t getting a lot of love from Clay at No. 20 in his rankings. He could be a riser as he develops in Frank Reich’s offense this season.