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Fantasy football PPR rankings: ESPN updates positions after NFL Draft

Stephen Samraby: Steve Samra1 hour agoSamraSource

The 2026 NFL Draft has come and gone, and the league has received an influx of impressive offensive talent for the season to come. That has the focus on fantasy football for many fans and bettors alike.

Some premier picks, like Jeremiyah Love of the Cardinals and Fernando Mendoza of the Raiders, seem to be ready to make an immediate impact, along with a host of impressive wide receivers. Even a couple of tight ends are shooting up the list before ever playing an NFL snap.

Where do they stack up against the best the NFL has to offer at the moment? That was ESPN’s Mike Clay’s job. Check out his full updated PPR rankings below, and get an early start on this season’s research to win your fantasy football league.

Quarterbacks 

Josh Allen leads the way, and it’s tough to argue with that sentiment. The lone rookie on the list is Mendoza, this season’s first overall pick, slotting in at No. 27 overall, but don’t count out someone like Carson Beck starting later in his rookie season with the Cardinals

  1. Josh Allen, BUF
  2. Lamar Jackson, BAL
  3. Jayden Daniels, WAS
  4. Jalen Hurts, PHI
  5. Drake Maye, NE
  6. Joe Burrow, CIN
  7. Jaxson Dart, NYG
  8. Brock Purdy, SF
  9. Trevor Lawrence, JAC
  10. Dak Prescott, DAL
  11. Bo Nix, DEN
  12. Caleb Williams, CHI
  13. Matthew Stafford, LAR
  14. Patrick Mahomes, KC
  15. Justin Herbert, LAC
  16. Daniel Jones, IND
  17. Tyler Shough, NO
  18. Kyler Murray, MIN
  19. Jared Goff, DET
  20. Baker Mayfield, TB
  21. Malik Willis, MIA
  22. Jordan Love, GB
  23. Cam Ward, TEN
  24. C.J. Stroud, HOU
  25. Sam Darnold, SEA
  26. Bryce Young, CAR
  27. Fernando Mendoza, LV
  28. Geno Smith, NYJ
  29. Aaron Rodgers, FA
  30. Deshaun Watson, CLE
  31. Jacoby Brissett, ARI
  32. Tua Tagovailoa, ATL

Running Backs

Jeremiyah Love immediately enters the top ten, with Clay putting the former Notre Dame star at No. 6. He’ll likely be a first round pick in re-draft leagues, and the first overall pick in dynasty leagues, regardless if it’s a standard or PPR league.

  1. Bijan Robinson, ATL
  2. Jahmyr Gibbs, DET
  3. Christian McCaffrey, SF
  4. Jonathan Taylor, IND
  5. De’Von Achane, MIA
  6. Jeremiyah Love, ARI
  7. James Cook III, BUF
  8. Ashton Jeanty, LV
  9. Saquon Barkley, PHI
  10. Derrick Henry, BAL
  11. Josh Jacobs, GB
  12. Omarion Hampton, LAC
  13. Chase Brown, CIN
  14. Breece Hall, NYJ
  15. Kenneth Walker III, KC
  16. Javonte Williams, DAL
  17. Kyren Williams, LAR
  18. Travis Etienne Jr., NO
  19. Cam Skattebo, NYG
  20. Bucky Irving, TB
  21. Quinshon Judkins, CLE
  22. TreVeyon Henderson, NE
  23. Bhayshul Tuten, JAC
  24. D’Andre Swift, CHI
  25. Chuba Hubbard, CAR
  26. Jadarian Price, SEA
  27. David Montgomery, HOU
  28. Tony Pollard, TEN
  29. Aaron Jones Sr., MIN
  30. Jaylen Warren, PIT
  31. Rhamondre Stevenson, NE
  32. Rico Dowdle, PIT
  33. Kenneth Gainwell, TB
  34. J.K. Dobbins, DEN
  35. Rachaad White, WAS
  36. RJ Harvey, DEN
  37. Kyle Monangai, CHI
  38. Blake Corum, LAR
  39. Alvin Kamara, NO
  40. Woody Marks, HOU
  41. Tyjae Spears, TEN
  42. Zach Charbonnet, SEA
  43. Jacory Croskey-Merritt, WAS
  44. Jonathon Brooks, CAR
  45. Jordan Mason, MIN
  46. Isiah Pacheco, DET
  47. Tyler Allgeier, ARI
  48. Chris Rodriguez Jr., JAC
  49. Brian Robinson Jr., ATL
  50. Braelon Allen, NYJ

Wide Receivers 

Carnell Tate was the first wide receiver taken in the draft, and Clay has him just outside the top 20 in his wide receiver rankings. Jordan Tyson isn’t far behind, and he’ll have plenty of sleeper potential in 2026 inside Kellen Moore’s offense.

  1. Puka Nacua, LAR
  2. Ja’Marr Chase, CIN
  3. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, SEA
  4. Amon-Ra St. Brown, DET
  5. CeeDee Lamb, DAL
  6. Drake London, ATL
  7. Justin Jefferson, MIN
  8. Rashee Rice, KC
  9. Malik Nabers, NYG
  10. Nico Collins, HOU
  11. Garrett Wilson, NYJ
  12. Chris Olave, NO
  13. George Pickens, DAL
  14. A.J. Brown, PHI
  15. DeVonta Smith, PHI
  16. Tetairoa McMillan, CAR
  17. Zay Flowers, BAL
  18. Davante Adams, LAR
  19. Terry McLaurin, WAS
  20. Tee Higgins, CIN
  21. Jaylen Waddle, DEN
  22. Carnell Tate, TEN
  23. Ladd McConkey, LAC
  24. Emeka Egbuka, TB
  25. Jameson Williams, DET
  26. DJ Moore, BUF
  27. Rome Odunze, CHI
  28. Michael Pittman Jr., PIT
  29. Marvin Harrison Jr., ARI
  30. Courtland Sutton, DEN
  31. Luther Burden III, CHI
  32. DK Metcalf, PIT
  33. Alec Pierce, IND
  34. Jordyn Tyson, NO
  35. Chris Godwin Jr., TB
  36. Mike Evans, SF
  37. Jakobi Meyers, JAC
  38. Parker Washington, JAC
  39. Christian Watson, GB
  40. Wan’Dale Robinson, TEN
  41. Brian Thomas Jr., JAC
  42. KC Concepcion, CLE
  43. Jordan Addison, MIN
  44. Michael Wilson, ARI
  45. Makai Lemon, PHI
  46. Khalil Shakir, BUF
  47. Matthew Golden, GB
  48. Ricky Pearsall, SF
  49. Quentin Johnston, LAC
  50. Josh Downs, IND
  51. Romeo Doubs, NE
  52. Calvin Ridley, TEN
  53. Xavier Worthy, KC
  54. Jayden Reed, GB
  55. Jerry Jeudy, CLE
  56. Omar Cooper Jr., NYJ
  57. Jayden Higgins, HOU
  58. Jalen Coker, CAR
  59. Jalen McMillan, TB
  60. Germie Bernard, PIT
  61. Rashid Shaheed, SEA
  62. Denzel Boston, CLE
  63. Tre Tucker, LV
  64. Chris Bell, MIA
  65. Caleb Douglas, MIA
  66. Travis Hunter, JAC
  67. Rashod Bateman, BAL
  68. Tyreek Hill, FA
  69. Jauan Jennings, FA
  70. Deebo Samuel Sr., FA

Tight Ends

A great tight end in fantasy football can take a team to the next level. The Jets drafted Kenyon Sadiq out of Oregon with the No. 16 overall pick, but he isn’t getting a lot of love from Clay at No. 20 in his rankings. He could be a riser as he develops in Frank Reich’s offense this season.

  1. Trey McBride, ARI
  2. Brock Bowers, LV
  3. Colston Loveland, CHI
  4. Tyler Warren, IND
  5. Kyle Pitts Sr., ATL
  6. Harold Fannin Jr., CLE
  7. Sam LaPorta, DET
  8. Dallas Goedert, PHI
  9. Travis Kelce, KC
  10. Jake Ferguson, DAL
  11. T.J. Hockenson, MIN
  12. Mark Andrews, BAL
  13. Tucker Kraft, GB
  14. George Kittle, SF
  15. Isaiah Likely, NYG
  16. Oronde Gadsden, LAC
  17. Juwan Johnson, NO
  18. Dalton Kincaid, BUF
  19. Brenton Strange, JAC
  20. Kenyon Sadiq, NYJ
  21. Hunter Henry, NE
  22. Pat Freiermuth, PIT
  23. Dalton Schultz, HOU
  24. Gunnar Helm, TEN
  25. Chig Okonkwo, WAS
  26. AJ Barner, SEA
  27. Jake Tonges, SF
  28. Mike Gesicki, CIN
  29. Greg Dulcich, MIA
  30. David Njoku, FA