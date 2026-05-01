Fantasy football PPR rankings: ESPN updates positions after NFL Draft
The 2026 NFL Draft has come and gone, and the league has received an influx of impressive offensive talent for the season to come. That has the focus on fantasy football for many fans and bettors alike.
Some premier picks, like Jeremiyah Love of the Cardinals and Fernando Mendoza of the Raiders, seem to be ready to make an immediate impact, along with a host of impressive wide receivers. Even a couple of tight ends are shooting up the list before ever playing an NFL snap.
Where do they stack up against the best the NFL has to offer at the moment? That was ESPN’s Mike Clay’s job. Check out his full updated PPR rankings below, and get an early start on this season’s research to win your fantasy football league.
Quarterbacks
Josh Allen leads the way, and it’s tough to argue with that sentiment. The lone rookie on the list is Mendoza, this season’s first overall pick, slotting in at No. 27 overall, but don’t count out someone like Carson Beck starting later in his rookie season with the Cardinals
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- Josh Allen, BUF
- Lamar Jackson, BAL
- Jayden Daniels, WAS
- Jalen Hurts, PHI
- Drake Maye, NE
- Joe Burrow, CIN
- Jaxson Dart, NYG
- Brock Purdy, SF
- Trevor Lawrence, JAC
- Dak Prescott, DAL
- Bo Nix, DEN
- Caleb Williams, CHI
- Matthew Stafford, LAR
- Patrick Mahomes, KC
- Justin Herbert, LAC
- Daniel Jones, IND
- Tyler Shough, NO
- Kyler Murray, MIN
- Jared Goff, DET
- Baker Mayfield, TB
- Malik Willis, MIA
- Jordan Love, GB
- Cam Ward, TEN
- C.J. Stroud, HOU
- Sam Darnold, SEA
- Bryce Young, CAR
- Fernando Mendoza, LV
- Geno Smith, NYJ
- Aaron Rodgers, FA
- Deshaun Watson, CLE
- Jacoby Brissett, ARI
- Tua Tagovailoa, ATL
Running Backs
Jeremiyah Love immediately enters the top ten, with Clay putting the former Notre Dame star at No. 6. He’ll likely be a first round pick in re-draft leagues, and the first overall pick in dynasty leagues, regardless if it’s a standard or PPR league.
- Bijan Robinson, ATL
- Jahmyr Gibbs, DET
- Christian McCaffrey, SF
- Jonathan Taylor, IND
- De’Von Achane, MIA
- Jeremiyah Love, ARI
- James Cook III, BUF
- Ashton Jeanty, LV
- Saquon Barkley, PHI
- Derrick Henry, BAL
- Josh Jacobs, GB
- Omarion Hampton, LAC
- Chase Brown, CIN
- Breece Hall, NYJ
- Kenneth Walker III, KC
- Javonte Williams, DAL
- Kyren Williams, LAR
- Travis Etienne Jr., NO
- Cam Skattebo, NYG
- Bucky Irving, TB
- Quinshon Judkins, CLE
- TreVeyon Henderson, NE
- Bhayshul Tuten, JAC
- D’Andre Swift, CHI
- Chuba Hubbard, CAR
- Jadarian Price, SEA
- David Montgomery, HOU
- Tony Pollard, TEN
- Aaron Jones Sr., MIN
- Jaylen Warren, PIT
- Rhamondre Stevenson, NE
- Rico Dowdle, PIT
- Kenneth Gainwell, TB
- J.K. Dobbins, DEN
- Rachaad White, WAS
- RJ Harvey, DEN
- Kyle Monangai, CHI
- Blake Corum, LAR
- Alvin Kamara, NO
- Woody Marks, HOU
- Tyjae Spears, TEN
- Zach Charbonnet, SEA
- Jacory Croskey-Merritt, WAS
- Jonathon Brooks, CAR
- Jordan Mason, MIN
- Isiah Pacheco, DET
- Tyler Allgeier, ARI
- Chris Rodriguez Jr., JAC
- Brian Robinson Jr., ATL
- Braelon Allen, NYJ
Wide Receivers
Carnell Tate was the first wide receiver taken in the draft, and Clay has him just outside the top 20 in his wide receiver rankings. Jordan Tyson isn’t far behind, and he’ll have plenty of sleeper potential in 2026 inside Kellen Moore’s offense.
- Puka Nacua, LAR
- Ja’Marr Chase, CIN
- Jaxon Smith-Njigba, SEA
- Amon-Ra St. Brown, DET
- CeeDee Lamb, DAL
- Drake London, ATL
- Justin Jefferson, MIN
- Rashee Rice, KC
- Malik Nabers, NYG
- Nico Collins, HOU
- Garrett Wilson, NYJ
- Chris Olave, NO
- George Pickens, DAL
- A.J. Brown, PHI
- DeVonta Smith, PHI
- Tetairoa McMillan, CAR
- Zay Flowers, BAL
- Davante Adams, LAR
- Terry McLaurin, WAS
- Tee Higgins, CIN
- Jaylen Waddle, DEN
- Carnell Tate, TEN
- Ladd McConkey, LAC
- Emeka Egbuka, TB
- Jameson Williams, DET
- DJ Moore, BUF
- Rome Odunze, CHI
- Michael Pittman Jr., PIT
- Marvin Harrison Jr., ARI
- Courtland Sutton, DEN
- Luther Burden III, CHI
- DK Metcalf, PIT
- Alec Pierce, IND
- Jordyn Tyson, NO
- Chris Godwin Jr., TB
- Mike Evans, SF
- Jakobi Meyers, JAC
- Parker Washington, JAC
- Christian Watson, GB
- Wan’Dale Robinson, TEN
- Brian Thomas Jr., JAC
- KC Concepcion, CLE
- Jordan Addison, MIN
- Michael Wilson, ARI
- Makai Lemon, PHI
- Khalil Shakir, BUF
- Matthew Golden, GB
- Ricky Pearsall, SF
- Quentin Johnston, LAC
- Josh Downs, IND
- Romeo Doubs, NE
- Calvin Ridley, TEN
- Xavier Worthy, KC
- Jayden Reed, GB
- Jerry Jeudy, CLE
- Omar Cooper Jr., NYJ
- Jayden Higgins, HOU
- Jalen Coker, CAR
- Jalen McMillan, TB
- Germie Bernard, PIT
- Rashid Shaheed, SEA
- Denzel Boston, CLE
- Tre Tucker, LV
- Chris Bell, MIA
- Caleb Douglas, MIA
- Travis Hunter, JAC
- Rashod Bateman, BAL
- Tyreek Hill, FA
- Jauan Jennings, FA
- Deebo Samuel Sr., FA
Tight Ends
A great tight end in fantasy football can take a team to the next level. The Jets drafted Kenyon Sadiq out of Oregon with the No. 16 overall pick, but he isn’t getting a lot of love from Clay at No. 20 in his rankings. He could be a riser as he develops in Frank Reich’s offense this season.
- Trey McBride, ARI
- Brock Bowers, LV
- Colston Loveland, CHI
- Tyler Warren, IND
- Kyle Pitts Sr., ATL
- Harold Fannin Jr., CLE
- Sam LaPorta, DET
- Dallas Goedert, PHI
- Travis Kelce, KC
- Jake Ferguson, DAL
- T.J. Hockenson, MIN
- Mark Andrews, BAL
- Tucker Kraft, GB
- George Kittle, SF
- Isaiah Likely, NYG
- Oronde Gadsden, LAC
- Juwan Johnson, NO
- Dalton Kincaid, BUF
- Brenton Strange, JAC
- Kenyon Sadiq, NYJ
- Hunter Henry, NE
- Pat Freiermuth, PIT
- Dalton Schultz, HOU
- Gunnar Helm, TEN
- Chig Okonkwo, WAS
- AJ Barner, SEA
- Jake Tonges, SF
- Mike Gesicki, CIN
- Greg Dulcich, MIA
- David Njoku, FA