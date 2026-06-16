FBI makes five arrests for alleged plot to attack White House at UFC Freedom 250

The FBI reportedly made five arrests in an alleged plot to attack the White House during the UFC Freedom 250 event Sunday night. President Donald Trump, among other officials, were in attendance during the outdoor event headlined by Justin Gaethje’s lightweight title win over Ilia Topuria.

“The FBI thwarted an explosive drone attack targeting Sunday’s UFC Freedom 250 event on the White House South Lawn and have already taken five suspects into custody, officials told The Post Tuesday,” the New York Post’s Chris Nesi wrote. “The multi-phase terror attack allegedly involved using explosive-laden drone aircraft to strike buildings in the vicinity of the event, sparking mass panic and driving the fleeing crowd toward a sniper team poised to pick victims off, the officials said. A ‘second wave’ of attackers then allegedly planned to storm the White House gate, the officials added.”

The plot was reportedly “stopped cold” on June 10th, four days prior to UFC Freedom 250. Investigators executed a search warrant in Cincinnati where the first arrest was made, per FBI Director Kash Patel.

“Some of the suspects traveled to Fredericksburg, Va. on June 12 or 13 to make preparations for the attack,” the report read. “Upon investigating a suspect’s iPhone, authorities found at least 23 users of encrypted chat app Signal involved in discussing parameters of what could have been a devastating terror attack in the heart of the nation’s capital. A suspect told investigators the goal of the attack was to target ‘capitalist elites,’ ‘billionaires’ and politicians who received money from the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC), officials also said.”

UFC Freedom 250 successful, but controversy swirled

Despite an epic night of fights in which all seven bouts went to a finish, that wasn’t the only controversy to stem from UFC Freedom 250. Eric Trump, son of President Donald Trump, had to address viral and alleged DMs with UFC Hall of Famer and current broadcaster Daniel Cormier that fights were rigged and that Eric Trump wanted to utilize insider trading on the event.

Shortly after this began to make the rounds, Trump decided to address the matter on social media. This came in different tweets, the first of which claims he has never reached out to Cormier. Trump then claimed the conversation was created by AI.

“We are aware of the fake, AI generated screenshots being circulated online,” Trump said via X. “I have never spoken to Daniel. He has since deleted his post, which confirms it was clearly fabricated.” He also tagged the official UFC account and Dana White.

Kimberly Benza, who serves as the Director of Executive Operations & Communications for the Trump Organization, also addressed the matter. Her message echoed a lot of what Trump said on social media in regards to UFC Freedom 250.

“These screenshots are fake,” Benza said via X. “They were fabricated and do not reflect reality. This is one of the dangers of AI-generated content: false information can spread quickly when people don’t verify what they’re seeing. Please do better before sharing misinformation.”