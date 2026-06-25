Felix Okpara drafted, traded to Washington Wizards: Analysis, contract details, more

The Orlando Magic selected Tennessee forward Felix Okpara with the No. 46 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, and promptly traded him to the Washington Wizards. Okpara spent the last two seasons of his college career with the Volunteers after suiting up previously at Ohio State.

Okpara was named to the SEC All-Defensive Team in 2026, and was a solid contender on back-to-back Tennessee teams that advanced to the Elite Eight. In 143 career collegiate games (117 starts), the Lagos, Nigeria native averaged 6.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 1.7 blocks. His best career season came in 2025-26, when he averaged 8.0 points and 6.3 rebounds for Tennessee.

As a recruit, Okpara was a four-star prospect. The Rivals Industry Rankings gave him a 94.27 rating out of Link Academy (Branson, MO), before he committed to Ohio State. At the NBA Combine, Okpara measured in at 6-foot-10 barefoot, while weighing 237.4 pounds. He had a 7-foot-2 wingspan and a 9-foot-4 standing reach.

The NBA does not assign specific contract values for second-round picks, allowing teams to negotiate with the player. While they are able to offer a fully-guaranteed deal, they can also offer non-guaranteed money to mitigate risk. This section will be updated when Brown’s contract is made public.

What NBA Draft analysts are saying about Felix Okpara

On3’s James Fletcher III believes Okpara can carve at a role at next level, if he can find the right system: “Felix Okpara is a physical big who adds big defensive value at the rim. While he holds limited offensive potential, there is a role to be carved out if he can find the right system.

Meanwhile, On3’s Jamie Shaw thinks Okpara can be a strong defensive contributor: “An elite rim protector. Has great length and a lot of natural pop. A quick jump can block with both hands. Is raw on the offensive end. Good hands if the ball is thrown above his neck.

“A vertical spacing threat with his heels on the baseline. Needs to become a more consistent free throw shooter. Can step out and knock down a three, but is at his best five feet and in. An active rebounder, especially on the defensive end.”