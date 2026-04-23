Just hours before he is selected by the Las Vegas Raiders with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Drat, Fernando Mendoza has made a $500,000 donation to The National Multiple Sclerosis Society. They have officially launched the Mendoza Family Fund, a partnership with Mendoza to accelerate progress toward a world free of multiple sclerosis (MS)

The $500,000 donation will go to University of Miami Health System and Miller School of Medicine, where they continue to seek a cure for the disease. Mendoza’s mother, Elsa, has lived with MS for nearly 20 years. She became a star during Mendoza’s rise to prominence at Indiana and was frequently shown on the broadcast cheering for her son.

“This fund is about my mom and the millions of people living with MS,” Mendoza said, via a press release. “My mom has taught our family strength, resilience, and positivity. My brothers Alberto and Max, my dad, and I – we’ve all learned from her example. She’s the reason we fight, and the reason we believe we can do something bigger than ourselves.

“Partnering with the National MS Society through the Mendoza Family Fund gives us the opportunity to turn that inspiration into real impact by advancing groundbreaking research and helping families like mine navigate this disease. Together, we can bring us closer to a cure and a future free of MS.”

Fernando Mendoza will be second No. 1 overall pick in Las Vegas Raiders franchise history

In his lone season at Indiana, Mendoza emerged as one of the greatest collegiate quarterbacks in recent history. He passed for 3,535 yards and 41 touchdowns with just six interceptions, becoming the first player in program history to win the Heisman Trophy. He also led the Hoosiers to an unblemished 16-0 record and a College Football Playoff National Championship, the first in program history.

Mendoza is now poised to become the second No. 1 overall pick in the Raiders’ franchise history (JaMarcus Russell in 2007). He, however, will not be attending the event in Pittsburgh. He will be watching the Draft at home in Miami, surrounded by his family.

“The Mendoza family has built more than a fundraiser – they’ve built a movement rooted in love and purpose”, Dr. Tim Coetzee, President and CEO of the National MS Society, said via the release. “The Mendoza Family Fund represents the very best of what’s possible when passion meets collective action. Through this partnership, we have an opportunity to channel that momentum into critical research and programs that will change lives and ultimately help us end MS.”

The 2026 NFL Draft is scheduled to get underway on Thursday night at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.