Fernando Mendoza details admiration for Tom Brady, Klint Kubiak ahead of likely Raiders pairing

Consensus No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza is keeping his focus on the NFL Draft process. However, that hasn’t stopped the Indiana legend from openly admiring the football minds shaping his potential future.

Appearing on Friday’s edition of The Pat McAfee Show, Mendoza spoke at length about the offensive concepts he’s studied. He decided to single out Klint Kubiak and the system he’s become known for.

“We actually had a little bit of a Kubiak, kind of McVay system,” Mendoza said, explaining his familiarity with outside-zone concepts, play-action and bootlegs. “The way he’s able to incorporate outside-zone and get to the edge, then build play-action off of that. The way he’s developed Sam Darnold has been phenomenal.”

Mendoza noted that even before Kubiak emerged as the leading candidate to become the next head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders, he had already been watching breakdowns of his offense as a football fan. He pointed to the rapid rise of the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots as examples of how structure and quarterback development can quickly change a franchise’s trajectory.

“The Seahawks and the Patriots went from fringe teams to Super Bowl contenders,” Mendoza added. “I’m a huge fan of his work.”

Additionally, Mendoza also spoke glowingly about Tom Brady, who now holds minority ownership in the Raiders organization. Brady, widely regarded as the greatest quarterback of all time, has long been a personal inspiration for Mendoza.

“He’s never been the strongest, never been the fastest,” Mendoza explained. “But the way he prepares, the discipline, the process. That always resonated with me.”

Mendoza described relating to Brady’s underdog journey, noting that he, too, wasn’t heavily recruited and feels he has to prove himself daily. That mindset, he said, has shaped how he approaches preparation and leadership.

With Las Vegas holding the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft and widely expected to select Mendoza, the alignment is hard to ignore. The Raiders are also expected to name Kubiak their next head coach once the Super Bowl concludes, potentially pairing Mendoza with an offensive architect he already admires, and under the influence of a football idol he’s studied for years.

For now, Mendoza insists his attention remains on his own development. But if Friday’s comments were any indication, a seamless fit between quarterback, coach and the franchise may already be taking shape.