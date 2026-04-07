Fernando Mendoza, projected No. 1 overall pick to Las Vegas Raiders, not planning to attend NFL Draft
Former Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza is not planning on attending the NFL Draft later this month in Pittsburgh, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Mendoza, the projected No. 1 overall pick to the Las Vegas Raiders, wants to celebrate the occasion with his family in Miami.
The reigning Heisman Trophy winner will become the first quarterback selected No. 1 overall to not attend the NFL Draft since Trevor Lawrence in 2021.
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