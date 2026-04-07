Former Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza is not planning on attending the NFL Draft later this month in Pittsburgh, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Mendoza, the projected No. 1 overall pick to the Las Vegas Raiders, wants to celebrate the occasion with his family in Miami.

The reigning Heisman Trophy winner will become the first quarterback selected No. 1 overall to not attend the NFL Draft since Trevor Lawrence in 2021.

This story is developing…