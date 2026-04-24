Fernando Mendoza quickly updates LinkedIn profile after 2026 NFL Draft selection

Fernando Mendoza is no longer open for work. On Thursday, the Las Vegas Raiders selected the former Indiana quarterback No. 1 overall in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Almost immediately, his LinkedIn profile was changed reflected that. He took the ‘open for work’ sign off his profile picture and added that he began work as a full-time “Quarterback” in the NFL beginning April 2026.

It comes as no surprise, as Mendoza’s only form of social media is LinkedIn. He went viral during the college football season for posting some of his highest achievements on the platform rather than taking to a traditional social media site like X or Instagram.

Not only is Mendoza no longer open for work — he’s now the highest-paid rookie in NFL history. He’s set to sign a $54.5 million, fully-guaranteed four-year contract with the Raiders, according to Spotrac. He’ll be given a $34.4 million signing bonus to go along with a $13.6 million AAV and be paid $9.9 million during his rookie season.

This means that with Mendoza’s selection, the former Indiana quarterback becomes the first rookie to ever sign a contract north of $50 million. He won’t be the last — as each of the top three picks are slated to sign contracts in the same ballpark.

On the field, Mendoza threw for 3,535 yards, 41 touchdowns and six interceptions during his senior season. His 90.3 QBR ranked first in the country as well.

In turn, he’s now looked at as the future of the Raiders organization. Despite the team signing veteran QB Kirk Cousins this offseason, Mendoza will be expected to compete for the starting job right away.

Mendoza has come a long way since committing to California as a former three-star recruit, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings, which is a proprietary algorithm that compiles ratings and rankings from all four primary recruiting media services. He was the No. 1,929 overall recruit in the 2022 class — and now, he’s the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.



