FIFA dismisses Belgium's appeal, clears Folarin Balogun to play for USMNT vs. Belgium

Folarin Balogun is officially available for the United States men’s national team’s Round of 16 matchup against Belgium. After a whirlwind few days surrounding his controversial red card against Bosnia and Herzegovina, FIFA dismissed Belgium’s challenge to Balogun’s eligibility ahead of Monday night’s World Cup knockout game in Seattle.

The ruling clears the USMNT star to play after FIFA previously decided to suspend his one-game ban. It is a massive development for the United States, who gets back one of their most dangerous attacking players for one of the biggest games in program history.

Balogun has already scored three goals in the tournament and now has a chance to add to that total against Belgium. According to Adam Crafton of The Athletic, FIFA’s appeals committee ruled Belgium’s request inadmissible because the Royal Belgian Football Association was not considered a party to the disciplinary proceedings.

“The RBFA is not a party to the proceedings and, as such, has no standing to appeal the decision,” FIFA said in a statement, via The Athletic.

Moreover, Belgium had formally challenged FIFA’s decision to allow Balogun to play after his one-game suspension was suspended ahead of the matchup. The federation argued it had “no alternative” but to contest his eligibility for the Round of 16 game.

However, FIFA ultimately rejected that attempt, leaving Balogun eligible for selection Monday night. The controversy began during the United States’ 2-0 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina in the Round of 32. Balogun was shown a red card in the 63rd minute after making contact with the leg of Bosnia defender Tarik Muharemovic while chasing down the ball.

The play was reviewed by VAR before the referee issued the red card. The decision immediately drew criticism, with many questioning whether the challenge met the standard for a sending off.

FOX rules analyst Mark Clattenburg, a former FIFA referee, said on the broadcast that he did not believe the play deserved a red card: “This is not consistent with what I’ve seen for the rest of the tournament,” Clattenburg said. “When this type of challenge comes, it’s more of a stepping action. And when it’s stepping action, it lacks force and intensity.”

Clattenburg acknowledged the challenge was dangerous because of where Balogun’s foot landed, but still believed the decision was harsh: “You can argue it does,” Clattenburg said of whether the play endangered the opponent. “But I think it’s slightly unfair because it’s more of a stepping action and it lacks force and intensity to create that red card.”

Despite FIFA’s decision, Belgium made clear it is not satisfied with the process: “To date, the RBFA has still not received any grounds for this decision, nor has it received the information it has been requesting since the start of this procedure,” the federation said in a statement.

Belgium also said it has informed U.S. Soccer that it contests Balogun’s eligibility if he appears on the referee’s team sheet, adding that “all further actions” remain open. For now, though, the ruling is a major boost for the USMNT.

Balogun has been one of the United States’ most important players throughout the tournament. His first-half goal against Bosnia and Herzegovina was his third of the World Cup, and his presence gives the Americans another proven finisher against a Belgium team coming off a dramatic win over Senegal.

If the United States advances, it will face the winner of Spain and Portugal in the quarterfinals on July 10. Time will tell if they get to that spot.

— On3’s Nick Kosko contributed to this article.