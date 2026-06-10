FIFA World Cup 2026: Fan arrives to friendly in Auburn, Argentina half-and-half shirt

Two SEC teams have caught the World Cup fever, specifically with Argentina. Texas A&M first hosted the defending champions at Kyle Field, watching them play Honduras. Auburn was next up in the preseason friendly schedule for the Argentinians. Iceland is the opponent for them on Tuesday night, battling inside Jordan-Hare Stadium.

One fan on the Plains went as far as creating a customizable jersey. Justin Ferguson snapped a photo of a half-and-half shift. On the left side was the traditional and very famous Argentina kit, only for the right side to be Auburn’s orange and blue.

If nothing else, a creative way to remember a historic moment for Auburn. They might be able to say they hosted Argentina before they lifted a second straight World Cup. You can check out the full thing here.

the split Argentina-Auburn jersey is real dedication pic.twitter.com/zj74NO1hpY — Justin Ferguson (@JFergusonAU) June 10, 2026

Now, one of the main attractions for the match has not yet taken the field. Lionel Messi, widely viewed as the greatest soccer player of all-time, was not a part of the starting lineup. Messi is on the bench, though, meaning he could come on as a substitute. Lionel Scaloni did not reveal his plans beforehand, meaning some anticipation will build inside Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Either way, an entertaining one should be on the way. Fans in College Station certainly got a show. Argentina beat Honduras 2-0, with one goal in each half. Lautaro Martinez scored a 37th-minute penalty, followed by Giuliano Simeone in the 57th.

More on Argentina entering 2026 FIFA World Cup

A historic FIFA World Cup should be on the way, for multiple reasons. First, the United States is one of three hosts, sharing the duties with its North American neighbors, Canada and Mexico. Thursday is when the action will officially kick off, while Game No. 1 for the USA takes place on Friday night.

Argentina does not get into action until Tuesday in Group J. Not many expect them to have much trouble in the group stage, sharing one with Algeria, Austria, and Jordan. An expanded FIFA World Cup means groups are not perceived to be all too difficult. It’s the knockout stages where the intensity will be turned up multiple dials.

Pressure to be the last team standing certainly existed for Argentina in 2022. Messi and Co. got the job done in Qatar after a thrilling final vs. France. Now, they want to be the competition’s first back-to-back winner since rivals Brazil in 1958 and 1962.