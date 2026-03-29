Final Four odds: Opening point spread released for Illinois vs. UConn, How to Watch

On April 4, 2-seed UConn and 3-seed Illinois will square off in the Final Four of the NCAA Tournament. The game will take place inside Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Oddsmakers at BetMGM expect a competitive matchup between the two elite squads. Illinois is a 2.5-point favorite against UConn. Additionally, the over/under for the game is set at 139.5 points.

Illinois and UConn have previously met in basketball five times. UConn owns the series lead 4-1, having won the last four matchups. The Fighting Illini’s lone win came in 1938, while the Huskies posted wins in 2024 and 2025. The 2024 matchup came in the Elite Eight.

UConn has to have the momentum following a scintillating win over top-seeded Duke. That game came down to the wire after the Huskies had mostly erased a 19-point deficit. After the team recorded a steal with less than five seconds to play, Braylon Mullins hit a deep 3-pointer to secure a 73-72 win.

Of course, UConn shouldn’t expect Illinois to roll over, either. The Fighting Illini downed Iowa 71-59 to punch their ticket to the Final Four. In the win, star freshman Keaton Wagler tallied a game-high 25 points, while shooting 8-17 from the field.

Coming off the bench, guard Andrej Stojakovic contributed 17 points to Illinois’ winning efforts. More impressive, Illinois won by double-digits while shooting a mere 3-17 (18%) from 3-point range. The Fighting Illini are well-balanced, with five players averaging double-figure scoring.

How to watch Illinois vs. UConn

Time: April 4 — 6:09 p.m. ET

Channel: TBS, TNT & truTV

Location: Lucas Oil Stadium — Indianapolis, IN

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