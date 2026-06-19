Final X 2026: Full results, Team USA Wrestling set for World Championships

Final X 2026 is in the books after a stellar day in Newark, NJ and Team USA is set (mostly) after a lot of wrestling Friday. It should be noted 65 KG for the men and 68 KG and 76 KG for the women will be contested at a later date due to medical delays.

At 92 KG for the men, Trent Hidlay defeated Mike Macchiavello on June 13th, two matches to none. The date was moved due to Hidlay’s upcoming wedding.

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But without further ado, we have the full results from Final X Friday as the men and women’s were contested in a best-of-three format. Take a look below.

Final X: Men’s Freestyle Results

57 kg – Luke Lilledahl (State College, Pa./Nittany Lion WC/Titan Mercury WC) vs. Spencer Lee (Iowa City, Iowa/Hawkeye WC/Titan Mercury WC)

Result: Lee wins Match 1, 7-1;

61 kg – Marcus Blaze (State College, Pa./Nittany Lion WC/Titan Mercury WC) vs. Jax Forrest (Johnstown, Pa./Cowboy RTC/Titan Mercury WC)

Result: Blaze wins Match 1, 2-2 on criteria (last point scored);

70 kg – Ridge Lovett (Post Falls, Idaho/Nebraska WTC/Training Mercury WC) vs. Zain Retherford (State College, Pa./Nittany Lion WC/Titan Mercury WC)

Result: Retherford wins Match 1, 2-1;

74 kg – James Green (Lincoln, Neb./Nebraska WTC/Titan Mercury WC) vs. David Carr (Ames, Iowa/Cyclone RTC/Titan Mercury WC)

Result: Green wins Match 1, 6-3;

79 kg – Levi Haines (Bellefonte, Pa./Nittany Lion WC/Titan Mercury WC) vs. Chance Marsteller (Reading, Pa./New Jersey RTC/Titan Mercury WC)

Result: Haines wins Match 1, 6-1

86 kg – Zahid Valencia (Stillwater, Okla./Cowboy RTC/Titan Mercury WC) vs. Kyle Dake (Port Matilda, Pa./Nittany Lion WC/Titan Mercury WC)

Result:

97 kg – Kyle Snyder (State College, Pa./Nittany Lion WC/Titan Mercury WC) vs. Stephen Buchanan (Coralville, Iowa/Hawkeye WC/Titan Mercury WC)

Result: Snyder wins Match 1, 5-2;

125 kg – Wyatt Hendrickson (Stillwater, Okla./Cowboy RTC/Air Force WCAP) vs. Mason Parris (Ann Arbor, Mich./Cliff Keen WC/Titan Mercury WC)

Result: Hendrickson wins Match 1, 9-5;

Final X: Women’s Freestyle Results

50 kg – Katie Gomez (Van Nuys, Calif./Titan Mercury WC) vs. Morgan Turner (Chicago, Ill./ All I See Is Gold Academy/ Titan Mercury WC)

Result: Turner wins Match 1, 7-2

53 kg – Cristelle Rodriguez (Crete, Neb./Tiger WC/Titan Mercury WC) vs. Elena Ivaldi (Rocklin, Calif.)

Result: Rodriguez wins Match 1, 10-0 tech fall in 5:06;

55 kg – Everest Leydecker (Phoenix, Ariz./Thorobred WC/New York AC) vs. Areana Villaescusa (Fountain, Colo./Army WCAP)

Result: Leydecker wins Match 1, 2-1;

57 kg – Helen Maroulis (Scottsdale, Ariz./Titan Mercury WC) vs. Amanda Martinez (Riverside, Ill./Cardinal WC/Titan Mercury WC)

Result: Maroulis wins Match 1, 8-1

59 kg – Abigail Nette (Colorado Springs, Colo./Army WCAP) vs. Alexis Janiak (Plainfield, Ill./Titan Mercury WC)

Result: Nette wins Match 1, FALL in 1:41;

62 kg – Adaugo Nwachukwu (Colorado Springs, Colo./Army WCAP) vs. Macey Kilty (North Liberty, Iowa/Iowa Women’s WC/Titan Mercury WC)

Result: Nwachukwu wins Match 1, FALL in 3:00;

65 kg – Kayla Miracle (Phoenix, Ariz./Titan Mercury WC) vs. Jennifer Page (Bellefonte, Pa./Titan Mercury WC)

Result: Miracle wins Match 1 7-2;

72 kg – Amit Elor (Walnut Creek, Calif./New York City RTC/Titan Mercury WC) vs. Alexandria Glaude (Menlo Park, Calif./Titan Mercury WC)

Result: Elor wins via medical forfeit

