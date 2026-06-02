Final X wrestling: Trent Hidlay, Mike Macchiavello matchup gets new date for World Team spot

The Final X matchup between gold medalist Trent Hidlay and Mike Macchiavello has officially been rescheduled. USA Wrestling revealed the new date for the best-of-three series for the 92 KG spot on the World Team will take place on June 13th at Freedom High School in Chantilly, Va.

Both former NC State standouts, Hidlay and Macchiavello are unable to wrestle at Final X in Newark, NJ on June 19th. Macchiavello will be attending the wedding of Hidlay and his fiance and is a groomsman.

“Round one begins at noon (ET), followed by round two at 3 p.m. (ET). If a third match is necessary, it will be wrestled 30 minutes after the conclusion of match two,” the release read. “The winner of this series will represent the U.S. at the 2026 Senior World Championships in Astana, Kazakhstan, in October.”

Hidlay won World Gold last year in Zagreb at 92 KG. He was a five-time All-American for NC State, which included two runner-up finishes at the NCAA Tournament.

Macchiavello also wrestled for NC State, winning the NCAA title in 2018 at 197 pounds. HE’s also a gold medalist at the 2023 Pan American Championships and was recently named an assistant coach at Army ahead of the 2026-27 season.

Men’s Freestyle Final X 2026 matchups

57 kg – Luke Lilledahl (State College, Pa./Nittany Lion WC/Titan Mercury WC) vs. Spencer Lee (Iowa City, Iowa/Hawkeye WC/Titan Mercury WC)

61 kg – Marcus Blaze (State College, Pa./Nittany Lion WC/Titan Mercury WC) vs. Jax Forrest (Johnstown, Pa./Cowboy RTC/Titan Mercury WC)

65 kg – Real Woods (Ann Arbor, Mich./Cliff Keen WC/Titan Mercury WC) vs. Bo Bassett (Windber, Pa./Titan Mercury WC)

70 kg – Ridge Lovett (Post Falls, Idaho/Nebraska WTC/Training Mercury WC) vs. Zain Retherford (State College, Pa./Nittany Lion WC/Titan Mercury WC)

74 kg – James Green (Lincoln, Neb./Nebraska WTC/Titan Mercury WC) vs. David Carr (Ames, Iowa/Cyclone RTC/Titan Mercury WC)

79 kg – Levi Haines (Bellefonte, Pa./Nittany Lion WC/Titan Mercury WC) vs. Chance Marsteller (Reading, Pa./New Jersey RTC/Titan Mercury WC)

86 kg – Zahid Valencia (Stillwater, Okla./Cowboy RTC/Titan Mercury WC) vs. Kyle Dake (Port Matilda, Pa./Nittany Lion WC/Titan Mercury WC)

92 kg – Trent Hidlay (Raleigh, N.C./Wolfpack WC/Titan Mercury WC) vs. Michael Macchiavello (Northampton, Pa./Lehigh Valley Wrestling RTC/Titan Mercury WC)

97 kg – Kyle Snyder (State College, Pa./Nittany Lion WC/Titan Mercury WC) vs. Stephen Buchanan (Coralville, Iowa/Hawkeye WC/Titan Mercury WC)

125 kg – Wyatt Hendrickson (Stillwater, Okla./Cowboy RTC/Air Force WCAP) vs. Mason Parris (Ann Arbor, Mich./Cliff Keen WC/Titan Mercury WC)