A large fire was reportedly consuming a house owned by NASCAR driver and 23XI co-owner Denny Hamlin‘s parents on Sunday evening. Queen City News reported on the incident.

Multiple fire departments across Gaston County were reportedly called to battle the blaze on Sunday evening in Stanley, N.C. Pictures provided by the Lucia-Riverbend Fire Department showed flames reaching high into the sky, with nearly a half dozen emergency vehicles parked on the roadway outside the house.

Queen City News reported the following: “According to the Gaston County Office of Emergency Management and Fire Services, the fire started around 6 p.m. in the 1100 block of Blacksnake Road.”

As of now, there is no information on possible injuries or what may have caused the fire. On3 will provide further updates as they become available.

Denny Hamlin wins No. 60 for father

It’s been an eventful year for Denny Hamlin, both on the track and off it. In addition to being a party to the lengthy lawsuit from 23XI and Frontrow Motorsports against NASCAR, Hamlin also celebrated his 60th career win on the track.

His ailing father was able to see it, too. After winning at Las Vegas, Hamlin talked about his family, their sacrifices, and why he shed so many tears late in the race. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver was asked about his father’s health in the post-race presser.

“Yeah, just not doing well, not feeling well. He’s the one that got me into racing,” Denny Hamlin said. “Just took me to a racetrack when I was five. Then made all the sacrifices financially to keep me going. Sold everything they had. We almost lost our house a couple times. Just tried to keep it all going. So, I’m glad he was able to see 60. That was super important to me.”

Denny Hamlin is now tied with Kevin Harvick for 10th in all-time wins. It happened in one of the biggest moments of the season.

On Sunday evening, though, the thoughts and prayers of the NASCAR community were surely with Hamlin as further information about the fire comes to light.

On3 will have more on this developing story shortly.