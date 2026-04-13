Flau'jae Johnson's Golden State Valkyries rookie contract details revealed following WNBA Draft selection

A newly agreed-upon collective bargaining agreement (CBA) between the WNBA and WNBAPA means rookies are now getting paid a whole lot more. This year will be the first instance of such, with the 2026 WNBA Draft taking place on Monday night. Flau’jae Johnson was taken with the No. 8 overall pick by the Golden State Valkyries and is now getting a nice payday.

Johnson will make $309,622 during her rookie season out West, per Front Office Sports. By the time year No. 4 begins, Johnson will have $400,255 headin her way. In total, the contract reads as a four-year deal worth just under $1.4 million.

***UPDATE*** – Shortly after hearing her name called, Johnson was on the move. Golden State traded away her draft rights to the Seattle Storm. A massive trade on draft night in the WNBA.