The Cleveland Browns have signed former Florida defensive lineman Tyreak Sapp as an undrafted free agent after not being selected in the 2026 NFL Draft. Sapp was a multi-year starter for the Gators.

Sapp first enrolled at Florida in 2021, but he did not see action in his first season on campus and ultimately took a redshirt. He began to have more of an impact in 2022, when new coach Billy Napier took over.

Tyreak Sapp tallied 20 tackles during 13 appearances during the 2022 season. He’d become an every down starter after that.

From 2023-25, Sapp logged 32 starts on the edge for the Gators. He was a remarkably productive player. He finished his career at Florida with 125 tackles, 21.5 tackles for a loss, 10.0 sacks, four forced fumbles and two passes defended.

Defenses began to account for Tyreak Sapp in 2025, building protection plans around slowing down the talented edge rusher. That kind of game-changing ability is what earned him a look in the NFL Draft.

What NFL Draft analysts are saying about Tyreak Sapp

Some of the biggest strengths mentioned for Sapp are his steadiness into first contact with a strong, wide base. He is difficult to move off his spot with single blocks, frequently requiring a double team.

That said, Sapp doesn’t have incredible first-step quickness. He also isn’t the best when it comes to bend off the edge.

So what do the prominent NFL Draft analysts have to say about Tyreak Sapp? Here’s how the NFL Network’s Lance Zierlein described him:

“Sapp’s power stands out but he lacks a clean positional fit due to mismatched parts in his game. He has the anchor and upper-body strength to stall blocks and hold his ground. Limited bend and explosiveness hinder his pressure production off the edge, but he shows some life when sliding inside.

“He’s missing short-area quickness and change of direction for pursuit and tackle success in the open field, though. Sapp could play as an even-front base end who reduces inside on rush downs, but adding mass and competing as a 3-technique might give him his best chance to make it.”