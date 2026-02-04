Floyd Mayweather is reportedly suing Showtime, claiming they played a big role in costing the legendary boxer hundreds of millions dollars. TMZ Sports reported there is a lawsuit saying Mayweather is looking to “recover hundreds of millions of dollars in the misappropriated funds and damages resulting from a long-running and elaborate scheme of financial fraud.”

Mayweather alleges this was perpetrated by his long time advisor Al Haymon and he said Haymon got “substantial participation and aid” from Showtime and former Showtime Sports president Stephen Espinoza. Haymon is not being sued, per the suit, but Showtime and Espinoza are listed as defendants.

Mayweather claimed Haymon misappropriated a “significant portion of his career earnings” in the neighborhood of $340 million. The boxer claimed the money is still “missing and unaccounted for.”

Some of the biggest fights of Mayweather’s career, in terms of money making, were against Manny Pacquiao and Conor McGregor. Mayweather alleged Showtime and Espinoza delivered money owed to him directly into Haymon’s hands by sending accounts “essentially controlled by Haymon.”

Mayweather switched managers and teams and wanted to see Showtime’s books. The company said they were unable to oblige that request.

“Mayweather is suing Showtime and Espinoza for aiding and abetting breach of fiduciary duty, civil conspiracy to commit fraud, conversion, and unjust enrichment,” the report read. “In addition to the $340 million, Mayweather is also seeking punitive damages.”

Mayweather’s attorney also provided a statement to TMZ Sports. He predicted a victory in his client’s favor.

“Floyd is one of boxing’s biggest pay-per-view draws,” the statement read. “He generated hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue for Showtime. Mr. Mayweather now takes this fight to the courtroom to recover what he rightfully earned. Retiring undefeated at 50-0, Mr. Mayweather will go the distance in the courtroom just as he has in the ring.”

Th 48-year-old boxer is a perfect 50-0 in his professional career. One of the most famous athletes of his generation, Mayweather last fought professionally against McGregor, a TKO win in the 10th round on August 26th, 2017. However, he’s fought numerous exhibitions (8) since then, winning three, having one no-contest and four bouts deemed “non-scored bouts.”

Mayweather held many belts in his boxing career. They include being the champion at the WBC’s super featherweight (130), lightweight (135) and super lightweight (140), the WBA’s super welterweight (147), WBC welterweight (147), IBF welterweight (147), WBA super light middleweight (154) and WBC light middleweight (154).