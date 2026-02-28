Focused Health 250 qualifying results: Connor Zilisch wins pole, lineup set for NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series race

Connor Zilisch won the pole for the Focused Health 250 at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, setting the tone for Saturday’s NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race. Now three weekends into the young season, plenty drivers are looking to build on the early momentum or get going on the first road course.

The O’Reilly Auto Parts Series is set to start racing Saturday at 3 pm ET on CW, with 65 laps around the NASCAR’s first road course of the year. It is the first race scheduled for the track, with the Craftsman Truck Series race scheduled in St. Petersburg starting at 12 pm ET on FOX. The weekend concludes on Sunday, with the Cup Series race from COTA starting at 3:30 pm ET on Fox.

NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series

The NASCAR season is just underway, as Week 3 kicks off with road course action. With 33 races scheduled for the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series this season, there are sure to be plenty twists and turns over the coming months as drivers move up and down the standings following each race.

Austin Hill currently leads the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series standings through two weeks, taking the checkered flag at Daytona to start the season. Rajah Caruth used two strong performances and stage points to jump into second, with last week’s winner Sheldon Creed in third. Meanwhile, other drivers will look to shake off a slow start and rise up the board quickly.

No longer looking to make a playoff bracket down the final stretch of the season with cut races, NASCAR has adopted the Chase system for this season. In the Craftsman Truck Series, that means 12 drivers battling from Race 25 on for the championship.