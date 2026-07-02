Report: USMNT's Folarin Balogun could have suspension extended after controversial red card

U.S. men’s national team superstar Folarin Balogun will miss Monday’s Round of 16 match against Belgium after receiving a red card during Wednesday’s FIFA World Cup win over Bosnia and Herzegovina. There is no mechanism in FIFA’s rulebook for the USMNT to appeal Balogun’s mandatory one-match suspension after he rolled up on the leg of Bosnia’s Tarik Muharemovic in the game’s 63rd minute.

Of course, Balogun’s absence from the pitch could also be extended beyond the mandatory one-match suspension extended if FIFA’s disciplinary panel determines the American’s second-half challenge warrants more additional punishment, according to ESPN’s Mark Ogden. Rule 10.5 of FIFA’s disciplinary code dictates further penalties could be applied at the discretion of its disciplinary panel based on its findings of the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) review conducted during Wednesday’s match.

FIFA has already extended a red card penalty during World Cup play after Qatar’s Assim Madibo had his one-match suspension extended to five matches after Canada’s Ismaël Koné suffered a broken leg as a result of their contact in Group B play earlier in the tournament. Ogden added no decision has been made regarding any extension of Balogun’s suspension as of Thursday morning.

Balogun’s red card was a controversial moment in Wednesday’s match, which the USMNT won 2-0. In fact, FOX rules analyst Mark Clattenburg said on the broadcast he didn’t think it should have been a red. The referee did not show a card before going to VAR.

“This is not consistent with what I’ve seen for the rest of the tournament,” Clattenburg said on the broadcast. “When this type of challenge comes, it’s more of a stepping action. And when it’s stepping action, it lacks force and intensity. But the problem … as Balogun puts his foot down, he catches the foot of the Bosnian and Herzegovian player. That’s what then creates that movement down and it means his ankle twists.

“Therefore, does he endanger the safety of his opponent? You can argue it does. But I think it’s slightly unfair because it’s more of a stepping action and it lacks force and intensity to create that red card.”

Balogun, who leads with three goals, has been instrumental in the USMNT’s run to the knockout stage at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. He scored a goal late in the first half of Wednesday’s match, which was was his third of the tournament so far. His absence will be felt in the Round of 16 in Seattle when the USMNT takes on a Belgium team fresh off a thrilling comeback victory on Wednesday.

— On3’s Nick Schultz contributed to this report.