Folarin Balogun reacts to controversial red card, sitting out Round of 16 match vs. Belgium

Folarin Balogun’s controversial red card remains one of the biggest talking points of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The U.S. men’s national team star will miss Monday’s Round of 16 showdown against Belgium after being sent off during Wednesday’s 2-0 victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina.

While Balogun admitted he has accepted the referee’s decision, he made it clear he believes the punishment was too severe. The USMNT striker said he felt a yellow card would have been more appropriate given the circumstances of the play.

Even so, Balogun said his focus has already shifted toward helping his teammates however he can from the sidelines. Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Balogun maintained there was never any intent to injure Bosnia defender Tarik Muharemovic.

“First and foremost, it’s totally unintentional, which I’m sure a lot of people know,” Balogun said, via ESPN. “I think the choice of the referee was, of course, his choice, but I don’t think it was the correct call.”

Balogun acknowledged the challenge warranted punishment, but not an immediate dismissal: “I think the yellow card would have been fair, just due to it not being intentional,” he added. “There’s not many places I can place my foot in such a scenario.”

After initially allowing play to continue without issuing a card, the referee reviewed the challenge through Video Assistant Referee before upgrading the play to a straight red card. The decision immediately sparked debate.

FOX rules analyst Mark Clattenburg said during the broadcast he believed the challenge lacked the force and intensity normally associated with a red-card offense, arguing it was more of a stepping action than reckless foul play.

Balogun admitted the decision caught him completely off guard: “I’m extremely surprised,” he said. “I initially thought the ref was actually going to give me a foul, because there’s a shove in the back.”

Instead of reacting emotionally, Balogun said he tried to remain composed despite the magnitude of the moment: “It’s difficult to see reds at any time, but especially now, in such a high-pressure tournament,” Balogun explained. “There were many emotions, but for me, the most important thing was just trying to stay calm.”

The timing makes the suspension especially costly. Balogun enters the knockout stage tied for the U.S. team lead with three goals after scoring again against Bosnia before his second-half dismissal. His absence leaves Mauricio Pochettino without one of his top attacking threats against a talented Belgium side.

For now, FIFA rules require an automatic one-match suspension following a red card, leaving no avenue for the United States to appeal the punishment. Despite his frustration, Balogun emphasized that the United States accomplished its primary objective by advancing to the knockout rounds.

“We still won the game, which is the main positive,” Balogun elaborated. “We have to prepare for the game against Belgium.”

Although he won’t be available on the field Monday, Balogun intends to remain heavily involved with the team throughout the week: “I’m going to be there in any way I can to help the team,” Balogun stated. “The most important thing is just making sure the guys are equipped to go out there and shine. I want to be somebody they can come to if they need advice or if they need help. I’m gonna definitely show my support to the fullest.”

All told, The United States will now try to continue its World Cup run without one of its top goal scorers, as Balogun waits to learn whether he’ll play another game in this tournament.

— On3’s Alex Byington contributed to this article.