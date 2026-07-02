Report: Folarin Balogun red card cannot be appealed, U.S. star to miss World Cup match vs. Belgium

The U.S. cannot appeal Folarin Balogun’s red card, according to The Athletic. As a result, he is in line to miss Monday’s World Cup match against Belgium.

Balogun received the red card in the second half of Wednesday’s Round of 32 match against Bosnia and Herzegoniva after he made contact with the back of a Bosnian player’s leg. The referee went to VAR and ultimately determined it warranted a red card, meaning the USMNT played a man down the rest of the way.

After the match, there were questions about whether the U.S. could appeal the decision. However, according to The Athletic, FIFA does not have a mechanism to appeal a red card. That means the Americans will have to go through their next match without Balogun, who has three goals in this year’s World Cup. A FIFA official referred The Athletic to article 66.4 of its regulations.

“A sending-off automatically incurs suspension from the subsequent match,” the article reads. “The FIFA judicial bodies may impose additional match suspensions and other disciplinary measures.”

Balogun’s red card was a controversial moment in Wednesday’s match, which the USMNT won 2-0. In fact, FOX rules analyst Mark Clattenburg said on the broadcast he didn’t think it should have been a red. The referee did not show a card before going to VAR.

“This is not consistent with what I’ve seen for the rest of the tournament,” Clattenburg said on the broadcast. “When this type of challenge comes, it’s more of a stepping action. And when it’s stepping action, it lacks force and intensity. But the problem … as Balogun puts his foot down, he catches the foot of the Bosnian and Herzegovian player. That’s what then creates that movement down and it means his ankle twists.

“Therefore, does he endanger the safety of his opponent? You can argue it does. But I think it’s slightly unfair because it’s more of a stepping action and it lacks force and intensity to create that red card.”

Folarin Balogun has been instrumental in the USMNT’s run to the knockout stage at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. He scored a goal late in the first half of Wednesday’s match, which was was his third of the tournament so far. His absence will be felt in the Round of 16 in Seattle when the USMNT takes on a Belgium team fresh off a thrilling comeback victory on Wednesday.