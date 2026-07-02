Folarin Balogun sent off after controversial red card in USMNT World Cup knockout match vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina

In the first half of the USMNT’s World Cup knockout match against Bosnia and Herzegovina, Folarin Balogun got the Americans on the board with a goal. But he will miss the remainder of the second half after a controversial red card in the 63rd minute.

Balogun was attempting to chase down Bosnia and Herzegovina’s Tarik Muharemovic when he got the back of Muharemovic’s leg with his cleat. As the Bosnian defender stayed on the round, the referee went to VAR to see if it met the criteria for a red card.

Ultimately, VAR said Balogun received a red card and would miss the rest of the match. If the U.S. advances to the Round of 16, he is also due to serve a suspension, according to FIFA rules.

Folarin Balogun is shown a red card and the US is down to 10 players. pic.twitter.com/mLxzhbGD8N — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) July 2, 2026

The red card was controversial and generated a wave of criticism on social media. In fact, FOX rules analyst Mark Clattenburg, a former FIFA referee, argued it did not warrant a red because there didn’t appear to be any intent from Balogun.

“This is not consistent with what I’ve seen for the rest of the tournament,” Clattenburg said on the broadcast. “When this type of challenge comes, it’s more of a stepping action. And when it’s stepping action, it lacks force and intensity. But the problem … as Balogun puts his foot down, he catches the foot of the Bosnian and Herzegovian player. That’s what then creates that movement down and it means his ankle twists.

“Therefore, does he endanger the safety of his opponent? You can argue it does. But I think it’s slightly unfair because it’s more of a stepping action and it lacks force and intensity to create that red card.”

Folarin Balogun has been instrumental in the USMNT’s run to the knockout stage at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. His goal in the first half of Wednesday’s match was his third of the tournament so far, and his absence will be felt in the Round of 16 in Seattle.

U.S. Soccer added another goal in the second half when Malik Tillman scored on a free kick. It brought shades of Jozy Altidore, who also scored on a free kick in Santa Clara nine years ago. That made it a 2-0 lead for the Americans against Bosnia and Herzegovina entering the final minutes of the match.