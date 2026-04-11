Food City 500 qualifying results: Ryan Blaney wins pole, lineup set for NASCAR Cup Series Bristol race

Ryan Blaney won pole position for the Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway after besting the NASCAR Cup Series field with a 15.101s lap time at The Last Great Colosseum.

Blaney will be joined by Tyler Reddick on the front row when the Cup field takes the green flag tomorrow. You can view the complete lineup for the Food City 500 below.

Full running order:

Row 1: Ryan Blaney | Tyler Reddick

Row 2: Chase Briscoe | Riley Herbst

Row 3: Ty Gibbs | Ross Chastain

Row 4: Chris Buescher | Kyle Larson

Row 5: Austin Cindric | Carson Hocevar

Row 6: Denny Hamlin | Bubba Wallace

Row 7: Daniel Suarez | Christopher Bell

Row 8: Zane Smith | Noah Gragson

Row 9: Ryan Preece | Chase Elliott

Row 10: Michael McDowell | Joey Logano

Row 11: Brad Keselowski | AJ Allmendinger

Row 12: Ricky Stenhouse Jr. | Austin Dillon

Row 13: Josh Berry | Connor Zilisch

Row 14: Alex Bowman | Erik Jones

Row 15: Kyle Busch | Cole Custer

Row 16: John Hunter Nemechek | Ty Dillon

Row 17: Shane van Gisbergen | William Byron

Row 18: Todd Gilliland | Cody Ware

Row 19: Chad Finchum

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. was the fastest in Group 1 of practice, turning in a 15.40s lap. The margins were slim on the high-banked short track, however, with the next 11 cars comfortably within a tenth of a second. Austin Cindric had the fastest lap in Group 2 with a 15.45s effort.

NASCAR ejects car chiefs, engineer at Bristol

The No. 5 Hendrick Chevy of Kyle Larson, the No. 1 Trackhouse Chevy of Ross Chastain, the No. 66 Garage 66 Ford of Chad Finchum, the No. 41 Haas Factory Chevy of Cole Custer, and the No. 71 Spire Chevy of Michael McDowell lost a key crew member after failing inspection twice ahead of Bristol qualifying.

These teams will all lose their pit stall selections for the Food City 500 tomorrow. Larson, Chastain, Custer, and Finchum are down a car chief. Michael McDowell and the Spire group lost an engineer.

While losing pit selection is far from race-ruining at Bristol, it’s certainly “not ideal.” Kevin Harvick explained why during Cup Series practice.

“Losing that pit stall selection here is definitely not ideal, because it could work out, but if it doesn’t, these boxes are tight, Clint. Getting out of pit road here is not easy if you have the wrong positioning of cars around you,” Harvick said on the Prime Video broadcast.