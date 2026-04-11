Food City 500 qualifying results: Ryan Blaney wins pole, lineup set for NASCAR Cup Series Bristol race
Ryan Blaney won pole position for the Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway after besting the NASCAR Cup Series field with a 15.101s lap time at The Last Great Colosseum.
Blaney will be joined by Tyler Reddick on the front row when the Cup field takes the green flag tomorrow. You can view the complete lineup for the Food City 500 below.
Full running order:
Row 1: Ryan Blaney | Tyler Reddick
Row 2: Chase Briscoe | Riley Herbst
Row 3: Ty Gibbs | Ross Chastain
Row 4: Chris Buescher | Kyle Larson
Row 5: Austin Cindric | Carson Hocevar
Row 6: Denny Hamlin | Bubba Wallace
Row 7: Daniel Suarez | Christopher Bell
Row 8: Zane Smith | Noah Gragson
Row 9: Ryan Preece | Chase Elliott
Row 10: Michael McDowell | Joey Logano
Row 11: Brad Keselowski | AJ Allmendinger
Row 12: Ricky Stenhouse Jr. | Austin Dillon
Row 13: Josh Berry | Connor Zilisch
Row 14: Alex Bowman | Erik Jones
Row 15: Kyle Busch | Cole Custer
Row 16: John Hunter Nemechek | Ty Dillon
Row 17: Shane van Gisbergen | William Byron
Row 18: Todd Gilliland | Cody Ware
Row 19: Chad Finchum
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. was the fastest in Group 1 of practice, turning in a 15.40s lap. The margins were slim on the high-banked short track, however, with the next 11 cars comfortably within a tenth of a second. Austin Cindric had the fastest lap in Group 2 with a 15.45s effort.
NASCAR ejects car chiefs, engineer at Bristol
The No. 5 Hendrick Chevy of Kyle Larson, the No. 1 Trackhouse Chevy of Ross Chastain, the No. 66 Garage 66 Ford of Chad Finchum, the No. 41 Haas Factory Chevy of Cole Custer, and the No. 71 Spire Chevy of Michael McDowell lost a key crew member after failing inspection twice ahead of Bristol qualifying.
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These teams will all lose their pit stall selections for the Food City 500 tomorrow. Larson, Chastain, Custer, and Finchum are down a car chief. Michael McDowell and the Spire group lost an engineer.
While losing pit selection is far from race-ruining at Bristol, it’s certainly “not ideal.” Kevin Harvick explained why during Cup Series practice.
“Losing that pit stall selection here is definitely not ideal, because it could work out, but if it doesn’t, these boxes are tight, Clint. Getting out of pit road here is not easy if you have the wrong positioning of cars around you,” Harvick said on the Prime Video broadcast.