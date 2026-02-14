The Australian landscape offers some unique fauna and flora and that often creates some interesting dynamics. How about a kangaroo derailing a team in the Bathurst 12 Hour, a premier annual international endurance race for GT and production cars?

The annual race ended for the No. 64 Mustang GT3 team when the car collided with a kangaroo on the track. It totaled the vehicle and created an absolutely absurd scene.

Video posted to YouTube showed the aftermath of the crash with the kangaroo, which wandered onto the track, per Road Track. The collision instantly killed the kangaroo and destroyed the front end of the Mustang, taking it out of the race.

The car was then loaded onto a flatbed. From there, it was taken off the track.

Confirmation that the Mustang hit a kangaroo on Conrod Straight. Mies appears shaken – as you would be – but ok.



Per Road Track, driver Christopher Mies was “visibly shaken and covered in dark fluid” after he exited the car after the collision with the kangaroo. He did so under his own power.

“Unfortunately, we had an animal on track and hit it at 250 kmh,” Mies’ co-driver, Dennis Olson, said on the broadcast. “Luckily, Mies is OK. We can see that he was for sure affected by that. I’m glad he’s OK, that’s the main thing. Very unfortunate that we cannot show the performance of our car here. We have to come back next year and try to win.”

Daytona 500 Set for Sunday

In American racing, The Great American Race is set to get underway on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. ET — presumably without kangaroos. The Daytona 500 will be broadcast on FOX.

Kyle Busch will have the pole after winning the single-car qualifying in two rounds on Wednesday evening. It was his first time winning pole position in 21 attempts at the Daytona 500.

While Busch has won at Daytona in the summer, the Daytona 500 itself has proven elusive. He has never won it. So he will be looking to score a unique storyline on Sunday when he leads the field at the start on Sunday.