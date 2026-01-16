Ford unveils new Mustang Dark Horse SC, reveals date for launch in NASCAR

Ford Racing on Thursday held its 2026 Season Launch event at the Michigan Central Station in Detroit, Mich. During the event, Ford Racing global director Mark Rushbrook announced that the new Mustang Dark Horse SC will be ready for competition for the 2027 NASCAR Cup Series season.

“I am excited to announce tonight that we will, in 2027, we will take the Dark Horse SC and debut it at America’s racetrack with America’s race team, the Daytona 500,” Rushbrook said, via NASCAR reporter Steven Taranto.

Ford Racing announces at their 2026 season launch that they will field the Mustang Dark Horse SC in the NASCAR Cup Series beginning in 2027 pic.twitter.com/HCmnsKGrDD — Steven Taranto (@STaranto92) January 16, 2026

This will be the third Mustang model to debut during the Next Gen era. Ford debuted a new model ahead of the 2022 season before moving to the Dark Horse for the last two seasons.

“You’re always looking at competition reasons when you update these cars. Yes, it has to be relevant and the most recent for marketing reasons, but it’s also an opportunity based on everything that you’ve learned to redo the aerodynamics on the car, and that certainly is part of what we’ve done here,” Rushbrook previously said.

“It’s not just a studio styling exercise. It was a very intense process with the studio part of it to make sure it truly looks like the Mustang Dark Horse with all the right character and features included, but also that we’re optimizing everything within the aerodynamics as well.”

Fords have been a consistent championship threat in NASCAR

Clearly, Ford has been doing something right. Team Penske’s Joey Logano won the Cup championship in 2022, and teammate Ryan Blaney won it the following year. Logano claimed the title again in 2024, making it three consecutive championships for Penske and Ford.

Both Logano and Blaney were on hand for the announcement. Joining them were RFK Racing’s Chris Buescher and Front Row Motorsports’ Zane Smith.