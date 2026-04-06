Former Alabama sports reporter arrested following International Motorsports Hall of Fame investigation

A former Alabama sports reporter was arrested on Apr. 2 following an investigation into the International Motorsports Hall of Fame in Talladega. Mike Raita, who worked as a sports anchor at ABC 33/40 from 1996 to 2017, was charged with using his position or office for personal gain. He was released the same day after posting a $25,000 bond, per CBS 42.

Raita previously served as executive director of the International Motorsports Hall of Fame from 2020 to 2024. The Hall’s board of directors came under questioning during a recent audit, where a former employee accused the group’s former accountant of misspending $236,000 and mismanagement.

In a report filed by the Alabama Department of Examiners of Public Accounts last year, Mike Raita allegedly bought a 1968 Camaro Convertible Pace car from the Hall commission for $15,000 in 2023. It’s also reported that Raita’s wife allegedly purchased a 1998 F-150 from the commission for $1,000. Prior to Raita’s alleged purchase, the group spent close to $23,000 in commission funds fixing.

The hall’s entire board was removed after the audit was complete. In November, Alabama Governor Kay Ivey named a new International Motorsports Hall of Fame board that includes 18 members.

The International Motorsports Hall of Fame includes NASCAR legends

“This is a viable museum. My passion is I love museums. The rest of the board, I mean, there’s people that are passionate about museums, passionate about the raceway, are passionate about this museum,” vice chairman Jeremy Creel said after being appointed to the board in November, per CBS 42. “So we have the capabilities on the board to keep this as a very, very sustainable and viable museum right here.”

The International Motorsports Hall of Fame was established in 1983 and is located next to Talladega Superspeedway. The first Hall of Fame Class was inducted in 1990, and some of the members in the Hall are NASCAR legends Richard Petty, Dale Earnhardt, Darrell Waltrip, Rick Hendrick, and Richard Childress.

Raita covered sports on the high school level in Alabama. He joined WBRC in 1989 before making the jump to ABC 33/40 when it launched in 1996. At the station, Raita hosted The Zone for nine years, highlighting sports news across the state. He has several Emmy Awards is a 10-time winner of the Associated Press Alabama Sportscaster of the Year.