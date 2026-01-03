Report: Former Alabama, Texas WR Agiye Hall plans to enter 2026 NFL Draft

A former Alabama and Texas receiver who was last at Sacramento State plans to enter the 2026 NFL Draft, according to a report from CBS Sports. Agiye Hall hasn’t played in a college game since 2022 but will apparently test his luck in the draft waters.

Hall initially enrolled at Alabama in 2021, where he began his college football career. He then played in seven games for the Crimson Tide.

During that time, Agiye Hall logged four catches for 72 yards. A former top recruit, he opted to transfer following the season, looking for more playing time elsewhere.

He landed at Texas. But his pursuit for more playing time didn’t necessarily pan out.

Agiye Hall totaled just one catch for seven yards for the Longhorns. He played in three games during the 2022 season. Hall’s time with Texas was troubled; he was arrested in August 2022 and charged with criminal mischief. He was suspended indefinitely by head coach Steve Sarkisian at the time.

“We’re aware of the situation involving Agiye Hall, have talked with his family, and have suspended him from all team activities for conduct that is detrimental to our program,” a program statement read.

Following the season, it was reported that Agiye Hall was no longer with the Texas program. He intended to enter the NCAA transfer portal.

But Hall never really resurfaced at the college level. He had reportedly intended to walk on at UCF, but that never happened. He spent time with Sacramento State this past offseason but did not end up playing in any games this fall.

So the talented wideout will likely lean on his outstanding athleticism and high-profile nature as a recruit as he tries to generate interest at the NFL level. He was considered one of the top recruits in the 2021 class.

Prior to enrolling at Alabama, Agiye Hall was ranked as a four-star prospect. On3 actually had him as the No. 11 overall recruit nationally, the No. 1 wide receiver in the class and the No. 3 overall player from the state of Florida, hailing from Valrico (FL) Bloomingdale.