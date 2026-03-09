Report: Former Arizona Cardinals safety Jalen Thompson signing with Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys have agreed to terms with former Arizona Cardinals safety Jalen Thompson on a three-year, $36 million deal, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Thompson, 27, is heading to Dallas after spending the first seven seasons of his career in Arizona.

Thompson, a 2019 Supplemental draft selection out of Washington State, started nine games as a rookie and became a full-time starter the following season. He played in 99 games for the Cardinals, compiling 578 tackles (397 solo), 14 tackles for loss, nine interceptions and 37 PBUs. Pro Football Focus graded Thompson 34th out of 97 safeties in 2025.

Thompson should represent a boost to a Cowboys defense which struggled mightily this past season. The Cowboys ranked last in defensive EPA and significant changes were expected.

Jalen Thompson latest addition to new-look Cowboys defense

Matt Eberflus was fired as defensive coordinator. Christian Parker, former defensive backs coach for the Philadelphia Eagles, was hired to replace Eberflus. So far, Dallas has been aggressive in free agency and on the trade market, just as team owner/general manager Jerry Jones said they would be.

“I could see us being aggressive in free agency,” Jones said at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. “By the very virtue of having two number ones, we’re gonna spend more money in the draft than normally you would spend… I would bet that we will spend more money in free agency than we have.”

Before signing Thompson, Dallas opened the day by acquiring Pro Bowl pass rusher Rashan Gary from the Green Bay Packers. Gary started 16 games for the Packers last season and recorded 7.5 sacks. He has 46.5 sacks in seven seasons.

Dallas is far from done. They still have holes to fill through free agency and the draft. The Cowboys previously created around $66 million in cap space by restructuring the contracts of quarterback Dak Prescott, left guard Tyler Smith and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb.