Former Atlanta Braves owner, media mogul Ted Turner dies at 87

Former Atlanta Braves owner and media mogul Ted Turner has passed away, the team announced on Wednesday. Turner was 87 years old.

“Our good friend and former owner, Ted Turner, was one of a kind — a brilliant businessman, consummate showman, and passionate fan of his beloved Braves,” a statement read. “Ted’s visionary leadership and innovative approach to broadcast television transformed the Braves into ‘America’s Team.’ Under his stewardship, the ballclub experienced one of the greatest runs of sustained excellence in Major League Baseball history and brought a World Series championship to Atlanta in 1995.

“Ted was also a legendary philanthropist whose compassion and generosity extended across the globe.

“We will miss you, Ted. You helped make us who we are today, and the Atlanta Braves are forever grateful for the impact you made on our organization and in our community.”

As the statement from the Braves says, Turner was one of the most influential owners in Major League Baseball history. People across the country watched the Braves play on a nightly basis. To this day, much of the South consider themseleves a fan of the team due to Atlanta’s influence over the region.

Turner even managed the team at one point, even if for just a game. The Braves were struggling early in the 1977 season, and Turner sent then-manager Dave Bristol away for a few days. He then took over in the dugout before being removed. Even after an appeal to MLB offices, Turner was told he cannot manage the team he owns.

Atlanta won one World Series championship under Turner’s guidance. A near decade of divisional dominance saw the peak come in 1995 when the Braves hoisted the Commissioner’s Trophy.

Eventually, the Braves were sold by Time Warner to a different media group. Turner had stepped away from baseball activities long before. However, he will still go down as an icon of the franchise.