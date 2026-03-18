Former Cincinnati Bengals and Dallas Cowboys linebacker Logan Wilson is retiring from football, he announced. Wilson spent six years in the NFL after being a third-round selection out of Wyoming. An Instagram post from Wilson’s account delivered the news on Wednesday afternoon.

“After a lot of thought and prayer, I’ve decided to officially retire from the NFL,” Wilson said.

“From being a Wyoming kid with big dreams to hearing my name called in the 3rd round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Cincinnati Bengals… football gave me more than I ever could have imagined.

“Cincinnati will always mean a lot to me. The teammates, coaches, staff, and fans made those years unforgettable. That 2021 playoff run was something special — the interception in Tennessee to send us to the AFC Championship, beating Kansas City to win the AFC, and taking the field in the Super Bowl. Those moments and that locker room are something I’ll carry with me forever. And the best part of all, my daughter was born there.

“I’m also thankful for the opportunity to finish this season in Dallas and for the way that locker room welcomed me in.”

Former Bengals and Cowboys LB Logan Wilson announced his retirement from the NFL on IG. pic.twitter.com/IF65pajYHG — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 18, 2026

Wilson spent five full seasons in Cincinnati before being traded to Dallas. He played in a total of 83 games, starting in 66 of them. Just once was Wilson able to play his way through a full schedule, doing so in 2023. But still, he got on the field in double-digit games every single campaign.

Four straight years resulted in at least 100 tackles for Wilson. Given the perfect attendance in 2023, his 135 tackles and 5.0 tackles for a loss were career highs. One sack and four interceptions find their way on the stat sheet too, along with nine passes defended and two forced fumbles.

In total, Wilson combined for 541 tackles and 19 tackles for a loss as a member of the Bengals. They shipped him to the Cowboys before last season’s trade deadline, receiving a seventh-round pick. Cincinnati will get to use it at the end of April.

Dallas brought Wilson in with the hopes of shoring up the defense mid-season. Decent numbers were produced, adding 24 tackles, a pass defended, and a forced fumble with a star on his helmet. However, not too much playing time came his way as the Cowboys continued to struggle. Seven games were played by Wilson for the Cowboys.