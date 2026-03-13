Former college, NFL players rip White House video linking football collisions to Iran war

As war in Iran rages on as part of the United States’ “Epic Fury” operation, the White House has begun posting edits of its aerial strikes to its official X/Twitter account.

In an edit posted last week, clips of massive hits in NFL and college football games were spliced alongside clips of aerial strikes. The video, set to AC/DC’s Thunderstuck was viewed as a way to excite the American public about the administration’s effort in the war. This was not the effect it had on many, some of whom found the post offensive.

A few players who were featured in the edit — including former Nebraska standout wide receiver Kenny Bell, former Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Mason Foster, and Pro Football Hall of Famer Ed Reed — have denounced their appearances in the video.

“For that play to be associated with bombing human beings makes me sick,” Bell told The Washington Post. “I don’t want anything to do with images like that.” Bell was shown in the clip for a viral blindside block he made against Wisconsin defensive back Devin Smith in the 2012 Big Ten Championship.

“I don’t think I’m even allowed to use that clip, because I don’t own it,” Bell said. “So I would like the NFL, the networks, to treat the White House like they’d treat me. To re-instill some faith in these institutions, you have to start holding our leaders accountable.

“I think it is very important to draw the line somewhere and this video is a really good example of where to draw the line. The killing of people is something that’s very, very serious and should not be taken lightly.”

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Mason Foster was also present in the edit for a massive hit he delivered on New England Patriots wide receiver Chad Ochocinco in a 2011 preseason game. Just like Bell, he completely denounced his involvement.

“I’m at a loss for words,” Foster told The Washington Post. “It’s a strange feeling, seeing those clips like that. I don’t think anything going on in the world today is as simple as a great football play or a hit. I’m still wrapping my head around it. When people are losing their lives, I don’t think it can compare to a game.”

Ed Reed, who was shown alongside fellow Hall of Fame teammate Ray Lewis in the edit, also publicly condemned the use of his image.

I do not approve this message https://t.co/ZN8x3cUxsI — Ed Reed (@TwentyER) March 9, 2026

This is not the first time the White House has been outwardly called out for their social media posts. Songs from pop superstars Olivia Rodrigo and Sabrina Carpenter were used in video montages last year alongside clips from US Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids.

“This video is evil and disgusting. Do not ever involve me or my music to benefit your inhumane agenda,” Carpenter tweeted.

The edits, however, do not appear to be slowing down as the administration continues its efforts in Iran.