Former Cowboys DE Marshawn Kneeland had Stage 1 CTE

Former Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman Marshawn Kneeland, who died by suicide last November, had Stage 1 chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), according to his family. Via a release from the Concussion & CTE Foundation, researchers from the Boston University CTE Center diagnosed Kneeland with Stage 1 CTE, which is the lowest level on the scale.

“While this diagnosis does not change the tragedy of his passing, it provides important context about some of the struggles he may have been facing,” Kneeland’s family said. “We continue to remember Marshawn with compassion for the person he was, rather than defining him by the final moments of his life.”

“Mr. Kneeland played in the modern era of concussion protocols and better helmets, and yet he still developed CTE,” Concussion & CTE Foundation CEO Chris Nowinski said. “We have no reason to believe the current generation is at a lower risk of CTE than previous generations. Concussion protocols do not prevent CTE, because CTE is caused by repeated head impacts, not just concussions. If we want to reduce CTE risk, we must implement CTE prevention protocols and aggressively reduce the number and strength of head impacts at every level of the game.”

We’ll have more on this story shortly.