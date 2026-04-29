Former Eagles star Jason Kelce reacts to NASCAR pit crew debut: 'I am a Talladega champ'

If any NFL fans were tuned into The CW’s broadast of the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series on Saturday at Talladega, they might have been surprised to see a familiar face. Former Philadelphia Eagles star Jason Kelce was on the winning pit crew.

Kelce pitched in with Corey Day‘s crew on the No. 17 team for Hendrick Motorsports. He held the pit stop sign for the team, part of a broader effort to learn more about the sport.

“That is correct, I am a Talladega champ,” Kelce said on the New Heights podcast. “That’s right. I went down there on behalf of Hendrick Motorsports. I’ve been filming some things over at their headquarters in Charlotte. I’ve been doing some exercises to really learn what it’s like to compete in the sport of NASCAR.

“I went out there, I trained with the athletes. I was learning their techniques, all the things that go into coordinating a pit stop. These guys are changing tires, gassing these cars all the way up in sometimes under the nine seconds on a stop. They’ll change all four tires, put gas in the vehicle and then get it out on its way. It’s remarkable the coordination and timing and expertise that goes into that.”

Jason Kelce got a first-hand look at just how hectic things can be down on pit road. But he also got to watch a well-oiled machine.

Day’s team put him in place to win the race, edging out Sam Mayer and Sheldon Creed down the stretch. Kelce was thrilled with that outcome.

“First race at Talladega, gets his first win there,” he said. “It was so electric down there. Just happy for him. Getting out the gates like that, man it’s an awesome moment. It was cool to just watch. It was cool to be a part of. Obviously my contribution was pretty much nothing. But you know what, I still get to say I’m a NASCAR champion, baby.”

With so many former NFL athletes jumping onto NASCAR pit crews, is there a chance the experience gets Jason Kelce to take a look at a second life in sports? Who knows.

But the former NFL star came away raving about the experience. You have to live it to know.

“We were also there to just experience Talladega,” Kelce said. “That was my first time at a NASCAR event. And it was awesome. All the other teams, the way it’s set up, the people that were there. The energy. Like when you watch it on TV it does not do it justice. Everybody’s said that to me for years.

“I went to the Indy 500 in college, felt similarly. But there’s a level of having all of your senses engaged and watching these machines operate at this level that takes over you when you’re there live. Like you feel, you literally feel these cars coming by you. Not just the wind. The revving of the motors, right? You feel the ground moving and shaking in some way. It is a very sensory-driven experience, whether you’re in there, whether you’re out there sitting on an RV watching outside of it. It was fun. It was a blast, especially now that I know more about it.”

Nothing but positive for the sport to have someone like Jason Kelce raving about the experience. And who knows, maybe he’ll get more involved down the road.

In any case, his brother, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, also backed him on the whole NASCAR experience. The sport will love having those two in its corner.

“It’s such a fascinating sport. I’m telling you guys, if you ever go to a NASCAR event, man, you are not going to be disappointed,” Travis Kelce said. “That thing is alive. It is rocking. It is not just people just sitting around watching the cars go by. Everybody is engaged, and there’s things around the track and inside the track that you can have some fun with as well. It’s the ultimate weekend party if you can get to one of these things.”