Report: Former Green Bay Packers RB Eddie Lacy sentenced in 2024 'extreme DUI' case

Former Green Bay Packers running back Eddie Lacy has been sentenced in his 2024 “extreme DUI” case, TMZ reported Friday. He was arrested in September 2024.

Lacy received 180 days of confinement, as well as 30 hours of community restitution and a screening at a Youth and Family Services Behavioral Center, TMZ reported. He entered a plea last year, and the city attorney agreed to dismiss six other charges against him.

Lacy had a BAC of .325, which is more than four times the legal limit, at the time of his arrest in Arizona. He pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor extreme DUI charge with a BAC greater than or equal to .20.

Lacy was arrested Sept. 30, 2024, after officers said they saw him commit several traffic violations. A spokesperson for the Scottsdale Police Department said at the time that Lacy appeared to show signs of being intoxicated during the stop.

In addition, Lacy was also booked on a charge of “liquor – possess open container in vehicle,” TMZ reported. A woman also called 9-1-1 and reported he was driving erratically.

“Eddie’s speech was slow,” the Scottsdale Police Department said in a report, via TMZ. “Slurred and mumbled as soon as I began talking to him.”

Lacy, 34, was in the NFL from 2013-17 and spent the majority of his career with the Packers. His best season was his rookie year in 2013 when he ran for 1,178 yards and 11 touchdowns. Those numbers earned him a trip to the Pro Bowl, as well as a Second Team All-Pro selection, and he also won the Offensive Rookie of the Year Award.

In 2014, Lacy had another 1,000-yard season, but he struggled to match the same production in 2015 and 2016. He signed a one-year contract with the Seahawks in 2017 and rushed for just 179 yards on 39 carries.

The Packers selected Eddie Lacy in the second round of the 2013 NFL Draft out of Alabama, where he was part of three national champion teams. He also earned First Team All-SEC honors in 2012 when he ran for 1,322 yards and 17 touchdowns as a redshirt junior.

All told, during his career at Alabama, Lacy ran for 2,402 yards and 30 touchdowns across three full seasons of action. From there, he headed to the draft as one of the top prospects on the board.

Brian Jones contributed.